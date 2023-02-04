PENDLETON – Unbeaten through 33 consecutive matches prior to Saturday’s Pendleton Heights wrestling regional, Alexandria senior Isaiah Fye decided it was due time to add three more wins to the total.
A semistate qualifier in each of the past three seasons, Fye (36-0), who is ranked ninth in the state at 113 pounds, according to Indianamat, made it four in a row and a family affair for next weekend’s New Castle semistate.
Fye opened with a technical fall in 2:34, followed by a rapid one-minute pin in the semifinal round and capped his trek towards his first career regional title with a 20-10 major decision against Cathedral’s Nathan Reyes (14-13).
“I approached this one like I did any other this year, tried not to psych myself out. Just go in like it’s any other match and go get the win, one step at a time to get my goal, which is going to state,” Fye said. “It’s my last year, so I’m shooting for everything. I’d like to be on the podium Saturday (at state), so that’s my goal right now. But it all starts with having a real good week of practice this week and be good this Saturday at semistate.”
One of nine Madison County wrestlers to push through to semistate as a top-four regional placer, Fye will be joined Saturday by his younger brother, Ezra Fye (29-8), who placed fourth at 120.
“It’s pretty cool. We’ve been wrestling since we were little kids. I feel like it just brought our bond closer together, and it’s always fun wrestling him in the room and out,” Ezra Fye said. “It is big for us. He’s had a great season and came out on top at regional this year.”
Isaiah Fye placed second at 113 during last year’s regional tournament and garnered a third-place finish in 2021 at 106. As a freshman, he placed fourth at 106 to reach the semistate every season.
However, he’s never been able to move past the opening round at semistate in any appearance to date. He’s aiming to change that outcome, much like he accomplished at regional.
“I’ve always kind of had the physical ability, but to be top-notch at this point, it’s a mental game. Not just before the match, not at practice to get better, it’s during the match, too,” Isaiah Fye said. “To be down in my title match, there for second, I thought, ‘Well, I’m down, now I got to work to finish and get it done.’”
Ezra Fye accomplished his mission in the opening round with a 17-16 decision against Lawrence North’s Brandon Easler (23-5) to punch his semistate ticket. He lost by technical fall in the semifinals to Mount Vernon’s 14th-ranked Elijah Broady (33-5) and by major decision, 15-1, to 10th-ranked Peter Nguyen (37-2) of Guerin Catholic in the consolation round.
The losses stung, but they’re also pushing Fye to work even harder with another week ahead and a more difficult path to navigate at semistate.
“I kind of look at it as it’s God’s plans. Whatever happens, happens. My goal, come next weekend, is to come out and upset No. 1,” Ezra Fye said. “I’m trying to improve every time. Every time I go out onto the mat, it’s never a downgrade. If I downgrade, it’s improvement the next.”
Pendleton Heights’ Jack Todd (30-1) ran his unbeaten record to 30 straight before enduring his first loss during the regional final against ninth-ranked Dillon Graham (36-4) by fall in 3:34.
Todd, who is ranked fourth in the state, posted a 15-5 major decision to start and followed up with an 8-1 decision against Mount Vernon’s 16th-ranked Aiden Kiner (31-9) in the semifinals.
“I can’t let (loss) happen. Honestly, I’m a little bit disgusted, but you can’t be a sore loser. He wrestled a good match, and you just have to keep improving. You have to figure out the problems that you had and get it done next weekend,” Todd said.
Todd has wrestling coursing through his bloodline and is building his own legacy, as the son of 2003 Pendleton Heights state qualifier Mitch Todd.
His uncles, Mason and Matt Todd, were both state-place winners in their careers at Pendleton Heights. Mason Todd won the 112-pound state title in 2011 and placed third and fifth during his four state appearances. Matt Todd was state runner-up at 160 in 2009 and qualified for state in 2008 at 171.
“Yeah, if you’re going to take a loss, you’d rather take it now. These finals, not the state finals,” Jack Todd said. “The goal doesn’t change. I still want to be a state champion, and I just need to fix some issues that I got.
“Coming into freshman year, Coach (Dave) Cloud told me don’t be the next Mason Todd. Be the first Jackson Todd. Build your own legacy.”
Pendleton Heights’ Jay Covington (27-10) is also heading to semistate after taking third at 152.
The junior moved into the semifinal round with a 4-2 decision against Lawrence North’s Xavier Phillips (27-11) before falling to eventual regional champion 25th-ranked Gabe Bragg (24-11) of Cathedral in sudden-victory overtime, 3-1.
In the third-place match, Covington blanked Mount Vernon’s Elijah Kiner (19-17) by decision 4-0.
Elwood’s Kayden Simpson (19-5) finished runner-up at 106, losing by fall to Mount Vernon’s 19th-ranked Connor Bayliss (35-6) in 2:49. Simpson scored back-to-back pins in 1:55 and 1:46, respectively, to reach the regional finals. The Panthers’ Kaleb Colwell (18-13) placed fourth at 113 to advance.
Anderson’s Clayton Stephens (23-7) charged out with a 40-second pin in the opening round at regional before losing a hard-fought, 13-10 decision in the 195 semifinals against Mount Vernon’s Russell Weaver (24-9).
Stephens regrouped in the consolation finals, defeating Cathedral’s Oscar Kirch (15-14) by decision, 5-0, to finish third.
Frankton’s Hunter Branham ran his perfect record to 30 in row before he suffered his first setback this season at 285.
Branham (30-1), who is ranked sixth in the state, posted consecutive falls in 2:26 and 3:00 to reach the finals.
In the title match, Branham fell behind early against third-ranked Hosia Smith (38-2) of Cathedral and wasn’t able to score an offensive point, losing by decision 3-2.
Last year, Branham placed third at 285 during the regional and finished fourth at semistate to qualify for state.
“It’s amazing to reach that point, especially 30 matches without forfeits. Obviously, more wins with them, but it’s always a nice accomplishment to achieve,” Branham said.
“Not being able to set up my offense -- he really ran the show for most of it, and that’s not what I want to happen. It happened, but I still stayed in it. I still put myself in a spot to win it but obviously couldn’t pull out the win, resulting in my first loss. It definitely shows where I’m at and where I need to improve between now and next weekend.”
Frankton’s 20th-ranked Crew Farrell (18-4) locked down his spot at semistate with an opening-round pin against North Central’s Jaylen Hill (23-16) in 1:59.
In the semifinals, Farrell lost by decision 7-2 against Bishop Chatard’s John Rushenberg (34-7) before charging back to take third at 160.
Farrell bested Cathedral’s Jackson Edwards (13-15) in the consolation round by fall in 2:12.