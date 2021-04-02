PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights softball team went toe-to-toe with the second-ranked Center Grove Trojans on Friday evening at Legends Field, and the game was decided by how the two teams handled success in the fifth inning.
The Trojans cashed in on their opportunity, but the Arabians did not.
Center Grove sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs to take the lead, denied PH any runs in the bottom half when they loaded the bases with one out and held on for a 5-3 win.
The Trojans took advantage of indecision on the part of the Arabian defense for their big inning as the first five batters of the frame reached base.
With Center Grove trailing 3-2, relief pitcher Riley Henson doubled to left-center to lead off the inning. Riley Janda followed with an unusual double of her own. Janda bunted and raced to first without a throw and, with the Arabian middle infield out of position on the bunt, kept running to second while Henson advanced to third. Hannah Haberstroh followed with an infield single to score one run, and a second scored on heads-up baserunning by Janda, who swiped home on a pickoff attempt at first.
Following a walk to Ashlynn Wolff, Payton Shimansky singled to left for a 5-3 lead with still nobody out.
“We made a mistake not going to the plate when we should have gone to the plate and nobody covering first,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “We had the defensive squeeze on and didn’t make the play, then we didn’t get the girl at second, which was huge.”
PH pitcher Ryann Norris followed with a strike out of Alexis Rudd before a single to left by Lex Warner loaded the bases with Trojans. But Norris came back with another strikeout before ending the threat on a weak pop fly on the infield.
“(Norris) did a really good job of hitting her spots and changing speeds,” Davis said.
Norris pitched a complete game for the Arabians, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and walking just one.
Pendleton Heights (1-1) had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the inning to get those runs back. Caroline DeRolf led off with a double, one-out later Kylie Davis singled to center and Brynn Libler walked to load the bases.
Kieli Ryan then hammered a 3-2 pitch to right field, but it was right at Haberstroh for the second out, and pinch runner Sydney Clark was too far off the bag at third to tag and score.
“I thought we competed, but we didn’t compete hard enough,” Davis said.
The Trojans used long ball power to strike first. Wolff hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning, and one out later Rudd did the same.
Pendleton Heights tied things up in the bottom of the frame when Kylie Davis worked a leadoff walk and Libler followed with a home run to right.
Libler helped give the Arabians the lead in the third when she doubled with two out and scored on Ryan’s sharp single to right. She was 3-for-3 with three of the seven Arabians’ hits.
“They were trying to work outside, but when they threw one down the pipe, I’d just take it where it was going,” Libler said. “Rob called a bunt, and I missed it, which was my bad. Then she threw one, and I thought, ‘This is my pitch,’ and I put it where it belonged.”
Davis said this year’s PH team is still a work in progress, and he isn’t sure if the batting order or fielding assignments are 100% where they will be later in the season. But he is sure, as are his players, they are glad to be back on the field.
“It’s great to be back out here,” he said. “It was great the other night. It was great tonight. The kids are out here enjoying it. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good year.”
“Knowing that we have Kieli Ryan and Gracie Conkling to back us up, it’s just a miracle to have a team like this,” Libler said.
