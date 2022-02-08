ANDERSON – The Anderson boys basketball team proved Tuesday night it can play with any team in the state.
A 56-50 loss against Class 4A No. 2 Fishers at the Tipi also showed the Indians have just a few more things to clean up before they can consider themselves a championship team.
And a rollicking crowd inside the madhouse on Madison Avenue likely can’t wait to watch the Tribe take the next steps.
Senior Ty Wills led all scorers with 18 points, and Anderson finished with nine steals while hounding the Tigers (16-2) into 19 turnovers.
But a Fishers team that came in shooting 38% from 3-point range was 11-of-17 beyond the arc, a key factor in the visitors’ ability to escape with a hard-fought victory.
“They hit some shots, and honestly that’s what No. 2-ranked teams do,” Indians coach Donnie Bowling said. “They figure out a way to win, and they figured out a way to win.”
The Tribe (14-4) made it as difficult as possible.
Wills gave Anderson the lead for the final time on a driving basket that made it 44-43 with 4:10 remaining. Jeffrey Simmons answered with a 3-pointer for the last of 11 lead-changes, and the Tigers led 46-44 at the 3:44 mark.
But the Indians weren’t done yet. Jaylen Murphy – who had a phenomenal game with 12 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench – completed a traditional three-point play to tie the game for the fourth time at 47-47 with 2:25 left.
“One thing we go by, with performance comes privilege, and he’s been doing that same thing in practice,” Bowling said of the 6-foot-8 junior. “So we just got to re-evalute things because he might get more minutes. Every time he comes in, he’s just real productive.”
With the home crowd at full roar, Simmons drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws to put the Tigers in front to stay at 49-47 with 2:12 remaining.
After an Anderson turnover, Simmons drained another 3-pointer and Fishers led 52-47 with 1:40 left. Myles Stringer added a driving basket with 32 seconds left, and the Tigers put the game out of reach at 54-47.
Ahmere Carson – who finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals – made a traditional three-point play with 15 seconds left for the Indians, and Simmons capped the scoring with a pair of free throws.
The 6-foot-6 senior led Fishers with 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Stringer finished with nine points, and phenomenal freshman Jalen Haralson – an Anderson native whose brother, Brandon, played for the Indians – had seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
“I think it makes us realize we have the talent, we have the team, just gotta be a little bit more focused on every play,” Bowling said of the near upset.
Anderson came out in a 3-2 zone and effectively slowed down a Fishers offense that came in averaging 66.8 points per game.
The Tigers still managed a 12-9 lead after the opening quarter, and it appeared they might break the game open after an 8-0 run gave them a 24-15 advantage with 2:51 remaining in the half.
But Wills rallied the troops. The senior scored in the paint 13 seconds later, Carson added a basket off a steal, Wills scored again and Murphy capped the half with a basket with 13 seconds remaining as the Indians cut the deficit to 28-24 at the break.
Murphy then capped a 7-1 run with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter, and the Indians led 33-32.
Payton Weemer answered with a 3-pointer at the other end, but Murphy scored on a putback to tie it and Carson added a steal and bucket just before the buzzer for a 37-35 lead.
Weemer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Tigers back in front, setting up the wild final period.
Anderson returns to North Central Conference play this weekend, hosting Logansport on Friday and playing a makeup game at Muncie Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Indians are 5-0 in conference play, while Logansport (2-14, 0-5 NCC) and Muncie Central (3-11, 1-4) have struggled.
“Like I tell the kids, we prepare for every team the same,” Bowling said. “Logansport – I know their record is not as good – but that’s how you don’t lose those games. We’re preparing for Muncie Central (the same way). Any time it’s a rivalry game, you’ve got to throw out the wins and losses.
“So we got to be really ready, and we’ve got something that we can do that I don’t think a lot of teams have done and that is (finish) undefeated in the NCC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.