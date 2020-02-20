ANDERSON – The wrestling room at Anderson High School is tucked into the back of the athletics hallway.
Adjacent to the weight room, it sits a few short steps behind the gym. But unless it’s a visitor’s specific destination, it’s all-too-easy to miss.
For much of the past four years, that’s largely how the state has treated Willie Dennison.
Those who took the time to seek out the now 126-pounder’s results saw a grappler with a high ceiling who was rapidly rising toward his vast potential.
Too many others simply walked past on their way to flashier locales.
Despite entering the season as a two-time semistate qualifier and racking up a gaudy 36-2 record this year, Dennison never appeared in IndianaMat.com’s statewide rankings. He briefly was mentioned in the New Castle semistate section, but even that recognition dried up by November.
Now, Dennison is impossible to overlook.
On Friday, he’ll become the first Anderson wrestler in 16 years to compete in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“It’s a pleasure to coach him and to have been here the last three years to watch him grow,” Indians wrestling coach Sean Clark said. “It couldn’t happen to a better kid as far as that goes. But it didn’t just happen. He’s earned it, of course. But it’s always good when that person’s such a positive, influential person. Everybody loves the kid.”
It’s been a long time coming.
Cody Tappan was the last wrestler to represent the Tribe at state in 2004. Going a little further back, Maurice Swain and Nick Skinner also wore Anderson’s colors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2001.
Highland’s Sam Bennett and Mason Berryman were the most recent grapplers from the city to appear at the state meet in 2010, with Bennett winning the 152-pound title in the last varsity match for the Scots and Berryman finishing second at 135.
They’re among the legends who still resonate with this program. A photo of Highland’s Kelvin Jackson – the 1991 state champion at 119 pounds and a national champion at Michigan State in 1995 – hangs on one wall in the Indians’ wrestling room.
Two-time state champion Camden Eppert, now an assistant wrestling coach at George Mason after becoming a two-time national qualifier at Purdue, also serves as inspiration for a new generation.
None of this history is lost on Dennison, who used a relentless drive to improve and some unique physical gifts to etch his own place in the city’s rich tradition on the mat.
“It hasn’t settled really how it should right now, but I know when I get there, it’s gonna settle in,” Dennison said of being among the final 16 wrestlers still alive in his weight class. “This season’s been long. It’s been a journey. Ever since I came here, this is all I’ve been wrestling (for). I always wanted to make it to state. … I knew I really had to wrestle if I wanted to make it, and I’m just happy that I’m here.”
Dennison nearly broke through last year.
With two seconds left in his “ticket round” match against Westfield’s Carson Eldred, Dennison took his opponent to the mat. But he couldn’t complete the takedown for two points that would have tied the score and lost a 4-2 decision that ended his season at 26-3.
“It was real tough,” Dennison recalled this week while preparing for the state finals. “The kid was real good. I knew I had a chance, almost had a takedown in the last five, 10 seconds, didn’t get it. It was real tough for me, but I sucked it up. I knew next year I had to come out stronger and harder, and (I) ended up doing that.”
Clark saw the change on the first day of practice.
There was a new maturity and focus in Dennison’s step. He’d be moving up from the 120-pound weight class he competed at as a junior, but that wasn’t seen as a major hurdle.
Neither was the mental challenge of returning to the semistate and beyond.
Dennison’s entire wrestling career has been a steady upward climb.
As a sixth-grader fresh from Port St. Lucie, Florida, he initially tried out for the basketball team. When he didn’t make it, the wrestling coach asked how he felt about coming on board to fill out a thin roster.
Still shy and adjusting to a new state, Dennison was hesitant at first. The athletic gifts that have since manifested themselves as a standout wide receiver and kick returner for the Indians on the football field and the program’s finest wrestler in a generation hadn’t yet been revealed.
“I was a little kid just trying to figure out what could I do?” Dennison said. “… I was just real short and didn’t weigh too much.”
Wrestling helped him find an identity. He finished third in the city that year and was hooked.
But success wasn’t immediate. Dennison never finished higher than third in middle school and didn’t make it out of regional as a freshman.
Every setback only made him more hungry, and he began knocking on the door of the state finals as a sophomore. Last year’s near miss was the final step.
Even during football season, when Dennison saw Clark in the hallways, he’d tell his coach, “I’m making it this year.”
No further explanation was required.
“We saw from the beginning, when I took over this program, that he’s a special kid,” Clark said. “But he just lacked that grit and that maturity that it just takes mat time, it takes adversity, overcoming it, and you build confidence eventually. And that’s where we are right now. He’s learned to not give up. That’s just through him.”
In many ways, Dennison still hasn’t peaked.
The same elite traits that separate him on the football field – namely his blazing speed – make the difference on the mat.
And Clark believes, at times, even Dennison isn’t fully aware of how good he can be.
“He is probably one of the fastest kids I’ve ever coached,” Clark said. “I mean, he can run, and he’s a fast kid. But when he moves on the mat, it’s kind of supernatural in a way. He’s freakishly fast, and sometimes he doesn’t realize how fast he is and how gifted and how athletic he really is.”
Carmel’s Joey Langerman understands.
Ranked No. 20 in the state, he was Dennison’s opponent in the ticket round this year. Recent history suggested he’d get the win and move on to the state finals.
Dennison pinned him in 90 seconds.
“I knew I had to come out on top this year,” he said. “I knew there’s no regrets, and I knew that was my match. I knew I had to wrestle my best match, and I ended up doing that.”
After losing to Warren Central’s David Pierson in the semifinals, Dennison scored a 10-7 decision against Lebanon’s Camren Toole for a solid third-place finish.
Fittingly, Dennison will be an underdog again Friday night. His opponent will be Chesterton’s Aidan Torres (41-5), a freshman who is ranked No. 8 in the state.
Dennison will rely on his experience and that freakish speed, pick his spots, wrestle smart and take his chances. A victory would make another dream come true.
Winning Friday gives Dennison three more matches Saturday and a coveted place on the podium.
But, no matter how things turn out, Dennison’s career already has exceeded his wildest dreams.
“I never would have thought I’d make it this far,” he said. “Only making it to regionals my freshman year, getting stuck both my sophomore and junior year, I had to be able to think that I’d end up coming out on top.
“But I’m just happy and proud that I’ll be able to look back here and be able to see I made it. Just like those (Anderson legends) did, I made it, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.