NOBLESVILLE — The No. 1-ranked Noblesville girls soccer team captured their fourth consecutive sectional title with a 3-0 victory over Pendleton Heights on Saturday at Hallmark Orthodontist Soccer Complex.
The Millers were relentless in attacking the Arabians’ zone defense. Noblesville coach Michael Brady said the teams’ motto is to “get better day by day,” and the Millers will be a tough out if the team plays together as a group.
Ohio State-commit Ava Bramblett delivered a strike just outside the top of the box to give the Millers an early 1-0 advantage in the 11th minute. The senior has tallied 12 goals this season and 44 goals in her stellar four-year career.
“She’s a special player, but she does not do it by herself,” Brady said. “She can take over a game and involve her teammates. She understands that we are a better team when she is in the engine room and not trying to do it all by herself.”
In the next minute, Lauren Adam set up a lob pass to lead Meredith Tippner inside the box to score the second goal for the Millers. The Noblesville senior earned her fifth assist of the season and broke down the highlight play from her perspective.
“I just took a touch, and Meredith called for the back post with her hand out, and I saw her arm,” Adam said. “I’m just like, 'I’m going for it,' so I just tried to find her and hit it. So it worked out.
An incidental, yet dangerous collision occurred at midfield between Pendleton Heights senior Kaitlyn Prickett and Noblesville junior Lauren Maresh midway through the first half.
Maresh was blindsided headfirst after delivering a pass, leading the medical crew to sprint out and assist both players. Prickett played a majority of the second half for the Arabians, whereas Maresh sat out for the remainder of the title game.
“This time of year in a game like this, once we went up, we can’t get injured,” Brady said. “It’s important to get the girls that work really hard minutes on the field, especially in an important game like the sectional final.”
Seven minutes into the second half, Stella Scroggin delivered a lob pass to the far right post. An attempt to clear the ball out caused the Pendleton Heights goalie to stumble, which allowed Noblesville junior Eva Montgomery to recover the rebound and kick it past the fallen goalie to extend the Millers' lead to 3-0.
Bramblett acknowledged leadership is a key aspect of this team that feels different from previous Noblesville postseason runs. She has taken the role of ensuring a positive environment, making certain everybody is working hard to put together a real team.
“Just showing up every time and making sure you give it your all because nothing is a given,” Adam said.
Noblesville secured sectional title No. 12 in program history and will host Homestead in the first round of regionals Thursday at 6 p.m.