MIDDLETOWN -- Shenandoah senior pitcher Kaylin Nolen pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in the 6-0 victory for the Raiders in the first game of a doubleheader on her senior day. Nolen retired 21 of 27 batters faced, while allowing just two hits and two walks.
“I worked on my riseball this game, and then I just lived on the outside corner,” Nolen said. “My teammates also helped me, they played amazing defense.”
Nolen also ignited the Raiders offense with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning.
“It was amazing, I love having everyone behind me cheering me on and that pitch was outside so I took it down the line,” Nolen said.
On the mound, she retired 10 of the first 11 batters before allowing a one-out single to Lapel junior Hannah Laughlin in the fourth inning.
“She’s the best pitcher we have seen all season, you can’t take that away from her, she pitched awesome,” Lapel head coach Ellie Balbach said of Nolen.
The senior extended her season lead in the Madison County area to 116 strikeouts and owns a 1.55 ERA.
Shenandoah erupted for four runs in the second inning as the underclassmen trio including juniors Alyssa Allen and Kayla Muterspaugh and sophomore Elise Boyd all recorded RBI singles. Allen leads the Raiders with 30 hits this season and a .385 batting average.
“The frustrating thing on our end, no matter how good that pitcher is, you want to make those adjustments," Balbach said. “Because when you are going against a pitcher like that, the number one thing you can do is jump on that first strike.”
After emerging victorious in game one, Shenandoah honored the four seniors including Haley Alexander, Kenedi Helms, Delia Myers and Nolen in front of a crowd that filled both sides of the bleachers.
The first-year head coach for Lapel spoke life into the bats before the start of Game 2. The Bulldogs rallied for 16 hits in an 11-4 win to split the doubleheader against the Raiders.
“I basically told them to stop thinking and just play, they have been playing this game for 10 years, so we just need to go out there and play and have fun,” Balbach said.
Following a pair of highlight catches by the Shenandoah outfield to start the game, Laughlin drew a walk to keep the inning alive. The Bulldogs then recorded three consecutive base hits including RBI-singles by freshman Ava Everman and senior Taylor Williams to take an early 3-0 lead.
“She (Balbach) basically told us to really just shake it off and be more disciplined at the plate,” Everman said.
The duo of Everman and Williams combined for six hits in the matchup. Before Shenandoah could record four outs, Everman had already driven in four runs herself.
“I was looking for anything close and tried to not swing at anything over my head,” Everman explained. “Really just looking for that perfect pitch so I can make good contact.”
Lapel batted around in the second inning and scored eight runs on seven hits to extend the lead to 9-0. The Bulldogs improved on their plate discipline in the contrasting performances during the doubleheader. Everman acknowledged that the mental game has evolved over the course of this season for the team.
“Her (Everman) hustle and wanting to get better every single day, I see that in practice.” Balbach said of the freshman. “These last few weeks she has stepped up and been a leader.
Lapel has won four of the last five games overall and has outscored opponents 45-18 during that span. For coach Balbach, getting over that timid mentality has helped her players develop this season.
“She’s been great in right field and had some clutch hits up at the plate so her improvement and progress has been awesome,” Balbach said.