ANDERSON – The 55th annual Red Haven Memorial Award will be presented Tuesday by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club at The Edge.
This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Emi Bays, a pediatrician at Community Health Network’s Saxon location in Fishers and the 2002 Red Haven winner for Anderson.
Named in honor of former Anderson Herald sports editor Orville “Red” Haven, the award recognizes nominees from each of the eight Madison County high schools who have won a varsity letter in at least one IHSAA-sponsored sport, maintain excellent grades, demonstrate leadership in their school and community and show good citizenship in their community throughout their high school career.
Haven served as the Noon Exchange Club president in 1958 and was a sports editor in the city until his death in 1969. He was known for his championing of high school athletes for their accomplishments on the fields of play, in the classroom and in the community.
Nominees are chosen by their schools, and here is a look at this year’s group:
MAKENA ALEXANDER
The daughter of Levi and Heather Alexander has earned 11 varsity letters in softball and volleyball and as a wrestling manager at Frankton and ranks second in her class of 103 students with a 4.24 grade-point average.
A National Honor Society officer and National Historical Scholars Society member, Alexander set a Madison County record with 20 home runs in 2022, set the Eagles’ career homer record in just two years and led the state with a 1.690 slugging percentage in 2022.
Alexander received academic and athletic scholarships from Butler, where she plans to pursue a health sciences degree with a pre-physician assistant track and minor in chemistry or Spanish.
ABIGAIL ETCHISON
The daughter of Greg and Beth Etchison has earned 11 varsity letters in cross country, track and cheerleading at Liberty Christian and ranks fourth in her class of 36 students with a 4.37 GPA.
The vice president of the National Honor Society, Etchison is a two-time cross country regional qualifier and was named All-THB Sports in cross country in 2020.
She earned a Presidential Scholarship from Indiana Wesleyan, where she plans to major in marketing.
DEANNAYA HASEMAN
The daughter of Deannena and Curtis Haseman has earned nine varsity letters in basketball, volleyball, track and soccer at Lapel and ranks second in her class of 117 students with a 4.237 GPA.
The president of the National Honor Society, Haseman set multiple 3-point shooting records for the Bulldogs and earned All-Madison County honors in basketball.
Haseman earned an Edwards Merit Scholarship from Anderson University, where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
MADELYN HEINEMAN
The daughter of Matthew and Michelle Heineman has earned seven varsity letters in soccer, track and diving at Pendleton Heights and ranks fifth in her class of 306 students with a 4.7156 GPA.
A National Honor Society member, Heineman was named the THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year for 2023 and earned All-Hoosier Heritage Conference honors in swimming and diving in 2022.
Heineman has been accepted into the Hutton Honors College and Civic Leaders Center at Indiana University, where she plans to major in chemistry or biology and minor in Spanish with a goal to attend dental school.
KAYDEN MONDRAGON
The son of Angelica Rodriguez and Eduardo Mondragon has earned four varsity letters in soccer at Anderson Prep and ranks first in his class of 37 students with a 4.652 GPA.
A member of the National Honor Society, Mondragon was named the Jets’ offensive player of the year in 2021 and 2022.
Mondragon plans to attend Butler and study business.
LILLY THOMAS
The daughter of Tommy and Jill Thomas has earned 10 varsity letters in cross country, track and field and cheerleading at Alexandria and ranks first in her class of 160 students with a 4.212 GPA.
An AP Scholar and Central Indiana Conference All-Academic Team honoree, Thomas was named All-Madison County three times and All-CIC twice in cross country, and she earned All-CIC honors in track in 2022.
Thomas received the Presidential Scholarship and the J. Kelley O’Neall and Margaret Richey O’Neall Scholarship from Purdue, where she plans to pursue degrees in animal sciences and veterinary science.
JAYDEN REESE
The son of Julie and JR Reese has earned 15 varsity letters in basketball, cross country, track, wrestling, tennis and golf at Elwood and ranks in the top 10% of his his class of 130 students with a 3.7189 GPA.
A member of the National Honor Society, Reese qualified for semistate in wrestling and cross country and advanced to regional in track. He also was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Madison County championships in 2021.
Reese has athletic scholarship offers from Huntington, Wabash, Hanover and IU East and plans to continue his work in machine trades.
PAYTON SARGENT
The daughter of Antoinette and William Sargent has earned eight varsity letters in basketball and volleyball at Anderson and ranks first in her class of 344 students with a 4.848 GPA.
The student council president and a member of the National Honor Society, Sargent was named All-North Central Conference in volleyball in 2022 and is a three-time All-Madison County honorable mention recipient in volleyball and one-time All-Madison County honorable mention recipient in basketball.
Sargent earned a scholarship from Notre Dame, where she plans to study biological sciences.