ANDERSON – The 54th annual Red Haven Memorial Award will be presented Tuesday by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club at The Edge.
This year’s keynote speaker is Roger VanDerSnick, the chief sales and marketing officer for the Indianapolis Colts. A Frankton graduate, VanDerSnick won the Red Haven Award in 1981.
Named in honor of former Anderson Herald sports editor Orville “Red” Haven, the award recognizes nominees from each of the eight Madison County high schools who have won a varsity letter in at least one IHSAA-sponsored sport, maintain excellent grades, demonstrate leadership in their school and community and show good citizenship in their community throughout their high school career.
Haven served as the Noon Exchange Club president in 1958 and was a sports editor in the city until his death in 1969. He was known for his championing of high school athletes for their accomplishments on the fields of play, in the classroom and in the community.
Nominees are chosen by their schools, and here is a look at this year’s group:
HAYDEN HORNOCKER
The son of Dennis and Jessica Hornocker has earned 11 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, baseball and football at Anderson Prep and ranks first in his class of 43 students with a 4.683 grade-point average.
A Lilly Scholarship finalist and Indiana Academy All-Star nominee, Hornocker was a member of the All-THB Sports Boys Soccer Team in 2021 and an East-West All-Star in basketball.
Hornocker received an 1827 Scholarship from Hanover College, where he plans to study elementary education.
LUKE HARRISON
The son of Adam and Melissa Harrison has earned 11 varsity letters in wrestling, track and field and football at Frankton and ranks first in his class of 129 with a 4.29 GPA.
A member of the National Honor Society and Rising Star of Indiana Class of 2022, Harrison won Madison County championships as part of the Eagles’ 1,600-meter relay team in 2021 and 2022 and was named all-county in football in 2020 and 2022.
Harrison received a Presidential Scholarship from Purdue, where he plans to study biology.
LOGAN JONES
The son of Anthony and Amanda Jones has earned two varsity letters in tennis at Pendleton Heights and ranks third in his class of 350 with a 4.6185 GPA.
A member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar, Jones was named Academic All-Hoosier Heritage Conference in 2021 and 2022 and Academic All-State in 2021.
Jones received an IU Hoosier Scholar Provost Scholarship, Hutton Honors College Scholarship and is a member of the 25th Class of Kelley Scholars and plans to attend Indiana University, where he plans to study business administration and Spanish.
KENDALL PARKER
The daughter of Daniel and Karen Parker has earned six varsity letters in volleyball and softball at Alexandria and ranks second in her class of 112 with a 4.397 GPA.
A Lilly Scholarship finalist and a member of the National Honor Society, Parker set an Alexandria volleyball record with 1,965 career assists, won a sectional title in volleyball in 2021 and was part of Central Indiana Conference championship teams in volleyball in 2020 and 2021 and in softball in 2019 and 2021.
Parker received academic and athletic scholarships from Bethel University, where she plans to study nursing.
MADYSEN REES
The daughter of Misty and Shane Rees has earned 13 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, softball and cheerleading at Liberty Christian and ranks first in her class of 30 with a 4.5 GPA.
Named Academic All-State in volleyball and basketball, Rees was Madison County’s leading scorer in girls basketball this season and was part of a Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference championship team in softball.
Rees received the Presidential Scholarship from Manchester University, where she plans to study physical therapy.
WILLIAM RETHERFORD
The son of David and Kristina Retherford has earned 15 varsity letters in football, basketball, golf, baseball and tennis at Elwood and ranks second in his class of 107 with a 4.9677 GPA.
Named Academic All-State in football in 2021 and Academic All-State honorable mention in basketball in 2022, Retherford earned a spot on the All-THB Sports Boys Golf Team in 2019 and 2021 and earned All-CIC honors in golf in 2019 and 2021 and honorable mention in football in 2020.
Retherford received Presidential Scholarships from Ball State and Indiana universities and an Honors Scholarship from Ball State, where he plans to study biology and pre-medicine.
BRENNAN STOW
The son of Jeremy and Annie Stow has earned nine varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball at Lapel and ranks seventh in his class of 126 with a 4.191 GPA.
A member of the National Honor Society, Stow earned Academic All-State honors in football and baseball and honorable mention in basketball. An All-State football player, he was a part of a sectional championship team in football in 2018 and the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship team last month.
Stow received the Presidential Scholarship and a football scholarship from the University of Saint Francis, where he plans to study business administration.
RICKY WONG
The son of Feng Cao has earned seven varsity letters in cross country, track and swimming at Anderson and ranks first in his class of 388 with a 4.825 GPA.
An AP Scholar with Honors and a member of the National Honor Society and Indiana Rising Stars Class of 2021, Wong earned Academic All-State honors and All-North Central Conference Academic honors in track.
Wong plans to attend Purdue and study computer science.