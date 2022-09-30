MIDDLETOWN – Shenandoah had leads. Shenandoah had momentum swings in its favor. Shenandoah had good clock management and sustained drives.
What the Raiders didn’t have Friday night was quite enough to knock off a one-loss Northeastern team.
The Raiders fell 35-32 when they scored in the game’s final minute and then couldn’t recover the onside kick.
“Some ups and downs, and that’s why we play,” Raiders coach Jake Stilwell said. “We want to battle, we want to be tested and we want to fight and see what we’re made of, and tonight we came out on the wrong end, but we’ll get things figured out.”
Any coach will tell you that you don’t win or lose a game because of one or two players. But playing Friday without a couple of two-way starters didn’t help the Raiders, for sure.
Most significant was Bob Ayers, out with a wrist injury. Stilwell wouldn’t reveal the exact nature of the injury, but he hinted Raider fans would see Ayers on the field again this season.
“I’m excited for Bob and what his future still holds for football,” Stilwell said. “He is arguably our best football player, and where we really miss him -- he’s great on offense -- but we miss him on defense. He’s our glue guy. He’s our clean-up. He’s our fix all the messes. He’s our leader on the field. He said some really good words down there at the end of the game to the team, and I’m excited for what he still has left.”
The Raiders (3-4) have shown this season their offense can move the ball on the ground with Ayers carrying or with others. On this night, Evan Fries shined. He rushed for 105 yards and two TDs.
“We know Evan is capable of that, but the best thing about Evan is how selfless he is,” Stilwell said. “His ability to be out there and not need the ball and still impact the game. His ability to block, his ability to play with his teammates, his ability to keep people where they need to be and keep them level-headed.”
Senior quarterback Carson Brookbank also scored two touchdowns, and he had a number of plays to keep drives alive. On the Raiders’ first scoring drive, he rushed for 4 yards on third-and-1, and then he threw a strike to Gavin Wilson on the next play for 26 yards. Two plays later, Fries was in the end zone.
That was late in the first, and then early in the second, Wilson made another big play, this one on defense, picking off a long Northeastern pass near midfield. That led to another scoring drive for the Raiders, this one a short run by Brookbank that gave Shenandoah its first lead, 17-14.
“Couple big plays from him,” Stilwell said of Wilson. “Senior night, senior made some big plays. Gavin is capable of that, but we obviously need to clean up some things up front to get him those opportunities.”
Shenandoah opened the second half strong, forcing Northeastern into a fourth-and-long. The Knights (6-1) faked the punt and tried to pass, but the ball was dropped. Two plays later, Fries scooted 42 yards for a touchdown, and a Redick PAT made it 24-14.
But the momentum swung in a big way after that, with Northeastern scoring 21 straight points to put it away. Shenandoah scored once more to make the final margin close.
“The game was to bleed it,” Stilwell said. “Bleed the clock and run them down. We made some mistakes that put us behind the chains, couple wasted possessions in the third and fourth quarter, but we’ll get those things cleaned up and get some things on defense ironed out a little better.”
The Raiders have now lost to four teams who have lost six games combined this season.