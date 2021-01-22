ALEXANDRIA — Oak Hill outscored Alexandria in every quarter and outplayed the Tigers in every phase during a 60-36 victory in boys basketball Friday.
Golden Eagles sophomore Landon Biegel scored 23 points, 12 in the first half, when his team built a 30-18 lead. During those 16 minutes, the Tigers had 12 turnovers and six field goals.
The defense of the visitors limited Alexandria to 12 or fewer points in each quarter. As a team, the Tigers hit 13-of-33 from the field. Freshman Trenton Patz topped the team in scoring with 11 points and did what he could to try and improve the team’s shooting, hitting four of his five shots.
Two of the team’s top threats, Kole Stewart and Jagger Orick, were limited to seven points each.
For Orick, it was a matter of cold shooting. He hit only 2-of-8 from the field. For Stewart, some of it was due to events that unfolded in the closing minutes of the second quarter. He was called for his third foul, and his extended conversation with the official earned him a technical, which was his fourth foul. He did not return to the game until the fourth quarter.
Four of the starting Tigers had seven or fewer points. Even though the reserves played some significant minutes, the bench only accounted for four points.
Mason McKinney scored 11 points for the Eagles, who are 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Central Indiana Conference. No one else on the team scored more than eight, but eight players scored and the bench provided 12 points.
Oak Hill hit all but one of its 13 free throws, and Alexandria was 8-of-14.
Alexandria had 20 turnovers, 19 of those coming in the first three quarters. Oak Hill had only eight. The Golden Eagles won a narrow rebound battle 26-25 with Biegel’s 12 caroms leading the way. Carson Cuneo’s four rebounds led the home team.
The Tigers, 4-8 and 2-1 in the league, go on the road Saturday to face Class 2A No. 5 Blackford. The Bruins were winners over Frankton on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.