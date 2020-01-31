FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant will have 24 hours to put a lopsided loss behind it.
The Argylls were caught by an early haymaker in the form of a smothering Oak Hill defense Friday. The Golden Eagles held the Argylls scoreless for a stretch of nearly 12 minutes of game time en route to a 58-35 win over its Central Indiana Conference rivals.
The Golden Eagles avenged a 69-64 loss from Dec. 28, winning their third straight game in the process.
Madison-Grant (8-7, 2-4 CIC) was set up behind the eight ball before the opening tip even happened. Kaden Howell, the Argylls’ leading scorer at 15 points per game, missed the first seven minutes with a nosebleed that started during warmups.
Once Howell got in the game, he joined the long list of Argylls who never quite found their offensive rhythm. Madison-Grant averaged 68 points entering Friday’s matchup, but barely scored half of that against a locked-in Oak Hill squad.
“We just stood and passed the ball around the perimeter, and then we’d fire up a 3,” Madison-Grant coach Brian Trout said. “Very poor ball movement, very poor shot selection. They just played a lot harder than we did from the get-go.
“We talked about that before the game. We beat them in the Grant 4, so we knew they’d come back strong.”
Oak Hill’s defense was on a mission from the start. After allowing nine points in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles (9-6, 4-1 CIC) held Madison-Grant scoreless for the entire second quarter. In fact, at the half, the Argylls had 10 turnovers and nine points.
The Argylls’ offense got so frazzled in the second quarter it couldn’t capitalize on the few open looks it got, including two missed putbacks at point-blank range and a couple of air balls on corner 3s.
Grant Brown led the Argylls with nine points on three made baskets. Five of Brown’s points came in the first four minutes. Tristen Hayes used his 6-foot, 5 frame to lead all scorers with 14 points, including buzzer beaters at the end of first and third quarters. Tahj Johnson was the only other player in double figures with 13.
“We had a bit of a philosophy change after the Grant 4,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said. “The kids were just overthinking instead of playing and reacting. So we switched some things up to try to relieve them from that a little bit. And I feel like on the defensive end, they’re playing a little bit more free and obviously with a lot more confidence.”
On the other end of the court, it seemed like the Golden Eagles couldn’t miss. Oak Hill used its height advantage to post up and set the tone early around the rim.
With a matchup against Bluffton looming Saturday, the Argylls will have to put Friday’s game behind them, regroup and try to stay above .500.
“That’s what we talked about after the game is we’re going to find out where our mental toughness level is at tomorrow,” Trout said. “Are we just going to hang our heads, are we going to pout all night about this one and coming in tomorrow morning when we’re getting ready for Bluffton? Or are we going to be focused on Bluffton? We’ll find that out in the morning.”
Madison-Grant will host Bluffton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
