FAIRMOUNT – Two teams walked onto the field at Madison-Grant on Friday night without a loss.
But one team was clearly better than the other.
Oak Hill handed Madison-Grant its first loss of the season, and this one hurt, as the Golden Eagles dominated both lines of scrimmage and flexed a dominant running game, winning 35-6 in what was expected to be a marquee Central Indiana Conference game.
“Their offensive line wore our front line down, and on both sides,” MG coach Brady Turner said. “We couldn’t move the ball real well in the second half. We had a couple of horrible, timely penalties that killed us on drives. It seemed like every time we got something moving, there was always a penalty.”
MG’s Tanner Brooks rushed for 717 yards in the Argylls’ first four games, and Oak Hill’s Kyle Turanchick rushed for 745 yards. But when the teams were on the same field, Turanchick and his line had the upper hand. He finished with 183 yards and five touchdowns, while Brooks was held to 69 yards.
Oak Hill improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in CIC play, and Friday’s victory completed a sweep of the Grant 4 teams, beating Eastbrook, Mississinewa and Madison-Grant in successive weeks.
Madison-Grant fell to 4-1 and 2-1 in the CIC.
The Argylls were right in this game for the first half. They punted on their first two possessions, with an Oak Hill TD sandwiched in between. But M-G's defense held on the Eagles’ second possession when they went for a fake punt, and then the Argylls capitalized on a short field. Andy Stanley, Cole Stitt and Brooks all had rushing gains, and Brooks punched it in from the 1-yard line. The PAT failed, and it was 7-6.
That score held up to halftime, after Oak Hill fumbled while trying to drive in the final two minutes.
But the Eagles’ momentum before that fumble carried over to the second half, and in a big way. On the first play of the third quarter, Avery Mills rumbled for 41 yards. Then Turanchick ran for 16, and then another 8 yards and he was in the end zone.
Madison-Grant gave the ball back quickly, and the Eagles scored again, this time needing just six plays. Oak Hill’s third-quarter summary: nine offensive plays from scrimmage, 118 yards and 14 points.
That made it 21-6, and things looked bleak for the host school. But the Argylls had their most sustained drive, gaining four first downs and moving from the Oak Hill 20 to the MG 15. But on fourth-and-6, a pass to the end zone was out of reach.
Turanchick and the Eagles scored twice more in the fourth quarter to wrap things up.
In addition to Brooks’ 69 yards, Still had 55, Stanley 27 and Maverick Miller 26, and QB Xavier Yeagy completed 6 of 12 passes for 67 yards.
“It was a one-point game going into halftime, and we knew they were going to come out in the second half, and they just wore us down,” Turner said. “But there’s some stuff to build on here, and we’ll keep going."