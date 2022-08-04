ANDERSON — Even when Macy Beeson is not at her very best, she is still pretty tough to beat.
Thursday, the reigning two-time state champion overcame an erratic driver to shoot a 38 (+4) and earn medalist honors as Lapel defeated Alexandria 177-223 in the second outing of the season for both teams.
She was supported by senior Grace Martin’s 43, a 45 from Rosemary Likens and a personal-best 51 from freshman Chloe Sasser to complete the Bulldogs' scoring. Fellow freshmen Elley Carey (53) and Jordi Elkington (58) rounded out the Lapel roster.
Beeson’s round began innocently enough as she opened the evening with a birdie on the par-4 second hole. She nearly started at 2-under, but her birdie attempt on 3 lipped out.
The par-4 fourth hole is when the trouble started.
She pulled her tee shots on each of the next two holes well right, hitting a tree on the fifth that caused her ball to carom into an adjacent fairway. She dropped three strokes on the two holes before making par on the sixth after narrowly missing a birdie attempt. Her tee shots on the par-3 seventh and eighth holes were just short of the green — resulting in another dropped shot with a bogey on Hole 8 — before she gathered herself to par the final two holes.
“I just had a few mis hits off the tee, and I just kind of went back to basics on the next hole,” Beeson said. “It worked out. After two mishits, I couldn’t waste any more shots. I just went for it, trusted my shot and it ended up being good.”
Lapel coach Dylan Crosley knows it is very early in the season, and there is no reason to worry about Beeson and her ability to bounce back.
“She was on the struggle bus for a couple holes,” he said. “That just shows how strong she is and how confident she is in her game. She has two mishits and decides, ‘Hey, I’m going to go over some trees with a 7-wood.’ You love to see that in a player and all the confidence in the world. But, a 38, she’s not frowned on too much for that.”
He was also thrilled with the improvement in Martin’s game over the course of her career. Often buried at the bottom of a stacked Lapel lineup, she has developed into a solid No. 2 player for Crosley.
“She’s got her driver figured out,” he said. “Her short game is getting better. What I see the most improvement is in her driver. She probably hits it 20 yards longer than last year. If she gets everything put together, I think she can shoot mid-80s or low-80s.”
The Tigers' score was a three-stroke team improvement over their Wednesday opener at Elwood, and much of the improvement came at the top of the roster. Sophomore Rylie Kellams fired a 44, and senior Cali Crum came in with 50 -- each bettering their opening rounds. Brynley Dowden (64) and Lily Harpe (65) completed the Alexandria scoring while Natalie Long added a 67 and Jaylee Stansberry a 71.
“Rylie played good. I think she stood her ground,” Alex coach Bruce Johnson said. “We got a little confused on the out of bounds and where to play it from on 3 and 4, but other than that, we played better.”
Beeson will participate Saturday in the IHSAA Girls State Preview at Prairie View in Carmel, site of the state championship she has won the last two years. Crosley said the rules were changed this year to allow Beeson to participate as an individual after a unanimous vote, and she will be the first to do so.
Alexandria will host Wes-Del on Monday at Elwood Golf Links.