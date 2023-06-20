MIDDLETOWN -- Before Collin Osenbaugh even played an inning for Shenandoah at the high-school level, he had committed to continue his baseball career at the Louisville. Osenbaugh was earmarked to bring his dependable bat and signature pitching to the Raiders right out of the gate in his 2022 freshman season.
However, his high school debut would have to wait until his sophomore year, as Osenbaugh discovered he needed Tommy John surgery in the leadup to his freshman campaign. After a year of rehab, the right-hander finally was able to join Shenandoah.
Like no injury ever befell him, Osenbaugh instantly contributed to the Raiders on both sides of the ball and has been named the THB Sports Boys Comeback Athlete of the Year. On offense, he finished in Shenandoah’s top three in batting average, home runs, on-base percentage, runs, hits, RBI, slugging percentage, doubles and triples. On the hill, he was a vital a part of the Raiders’ three-headed monster, finishing the season with a 5-2 record on a 1.71 ERA in 41 innings with 90 strikeouts compared to 22 walks.
Shenandoah ultimately lost to Hagerstown in a sectional championship matchup, but the Raiders finished 22-4, their best record in over a decade. Although the blue and yellow are losing key seniors, Osenbaugh looks to keep them a team to be feared in the area moving forward.