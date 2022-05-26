FRANKTON — One of the hottest Madison County teams and a pair of Lapel aces were no match for their top-10 opponents in Wednesday’s baseball Sectional 40 first round at Paul Davis Stadium in Frankton.
Following a lengthy rain delay, Elwood fell to sixth-ranked Monroe Central 13-1 in the opener before third-ranked Wapahani walloped Lapel 11-1 in the nightcap, with both games being decided in five innings by run rule.
Elwood (7-17) had won four in a row and six of its last seven games entering the tournament and even jumped on the Golden Bears for a run in the top of the first when Xavier Davenport drove in Will Retherford for a 1-0 lead.
But Monroe Central (20-8) took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the frame and added multiple runs in each inning including a five-spot in the third. Joel Kennedy was the big bat for the Golden Bears with a home run, two doubles and six RBI.
In the nightcap, there was no shortage of big bats in the Raiders' lineup, and there was very little southpaw stars Brock Harper and Owen Imel could do from the mound to slow them down for Lapel (15-8-1).
One of the marquee matchups of the first round fizzled quickly when Wapahani (20-4) struck for three runs against University of Indianapolis-commit Harper in the bottom of the first.
Harper fanned leadoff batter Isaac Andrews, but when the pitch got through catcher Isaac Bair, Andrews advanced to first. Gavin Lash walked, setting the stage for Luke Willmann to launch a 1-2 pitch over the center-field fence for a three-run homer, and the Raiders were off and running.
Lapel coach Matt Campbell was in shock over the way the game began as well as the way it continued to unfold.
“In the history of Brock as a pitcher — the three years he’s pitched varsity for us — and Owen, he’s a junior but he’s pitched three years for us, too, we haven’t played a team that has hit either one of them like that, let alone both of them,” Campbell said. “It goes to the preparation that (Wapahani) does coming into a game. They did a phenomenal job, and they were really good.”
The Raiders added a run in the first when Daxton Dudley walked and scored on a Paul Fisher double for a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs got one run back in the second after a leadoff walk to Brennan Stow. Rylie Hudson laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Jake Paska followed with an RBI single to right to trim the deficit to 4-1.
But that proved to be all the offense Lapel could muster against Lash, the Raider ace. He threw all five innings, allowed just two hits — a third-inning single by Imel was the second — and walked three with eight strikeouts.
Harper struck out the first two batters of the second, but Willmann took him deep a second time to get the run back, and the Raiders added another when Fisher singled home Dudley, who had doubled.
Harper left after two innings in which he had struck out seven batters but surrendered six earned runs.
“He was trying real hard, and I appreciate that from him. Everyone is going to do that in this situation,” Campbell said. “But with that, you lose some control and get down in some counts and end up throwing some pitches to guys you don’t want to throw.”
Imel entered in the third and could not stop the bleeding.
Lash aided his own cause with a three-run homer in the third, and the Raiders added two more in the fourth — one unearned — to activate the run rule and end the careers of Lapel seniors Landon Bair, Kaden Camp, Kyle Shelton, Paska, Stow and Harper.
“Those seniors, to me, have meant a lot,” Campbell said. “They were the first kids that I had coming in to Lapel as a teacher. Beyond that, at some point, the goal of anything you do in life is to leave something better than you found it. My message to them is that they left Lapel baseball in a dang good spot, and I’m proud of them for doing that.”
The Raiders and Golden Bears will face off in an 11 a.m. semifinal Saturday.
The first round continues with a scheduled Thursday doubleheader as the host Eagles square off with Alexandria before Winchester takes on Muncie Burris.