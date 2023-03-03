KOKOMO — For 363 days, Madison-Grant’s seniors have longed for the opportunity to exact some measure of revenge for a heartbreaking sectional championship loss to Tipton last season.
Friday night in the Sectional 39 semifinals was the opportunity, but the Blue Devils were most uncooperative as they stymied the Argylls' redemption bid with a 73-56 win at Taylor.
Tipton (17-6) will look to defend its title Saturday against host Taylor (19-5) after it denied an upset bid from Elwood 45-37 in the first semifinal Friday.
The Argylls stayed close early. A Nolan Swan 3-pointer to close the half boosted the Blue Devils to a six-point halftime advantage.
But even during a competitive first 16 minutes, the warning signs of what was to come were very present as the 6-foot-1 Swan and 6-5 sophomore Grady Carpenter repeatedly took advantage of their size and were able to score inside against M-G’s smaller guards.
“That’s something that we’ve had some trouble this season is teams that have big guards,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “All of our losses have been when a team has length at guard.”
After attacking the Argylls going to the basket, Tipton unleashed a perimeter barrage in the third quarter. They connected on 3-of-4 3-pointers — scoring on a putback on the only miss — and, on a Carpenter drive, pulled out to a 46-28 lead with a lightning-quick 18-9 run to open the third quarter.
M-G fought back and pulled to within six points as Jase Howell followed a 3-point basket with a pair of free throws, and it was 49-43.
But the Argylls could not get the stops they needed. Swan drove for two points to close the period before Carpenter scored inside to open the fourth. M-G (17-7) could not get closer than nine points down the stretch as Swan — who tallied his 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter — finished with a game-high 30 points.
Carpenter scored 18 points with seven assists, and Jackson Money added 13 points for the Blue Devils.
It was the final game for Howell, who led the Argylls with 20 points and four assists as well as Peyton Southerland (17 points), and Antonio Blackwell (eight points) and two other seniors, leaving an emotional Hendrixson struggling to express how much they’ve meant to him in his second year at the helm.
“The main message was that I wanted to thank, especially the seniors, them for all the time they put in,” he said. “I told them to come out here with their heads held high.”
The first game of the night, expected to be one-sided in favor of the home team, was a much tighter affair.
The result on the scoreboard was irrelevant for the Panthers as the effort and fight they displayed left a smile on coach Ryan Vanskyock’s face as he emerged from the locker room.
“To me, they made the point out there that Elwood basketball is not a laughing stock anymore,” he said. “I am so proud of those kids. They’ve battled all year.”
On Feb. 14, Taylor routed Elwood 49-23. But in the second meeting, the Panthers only once allowed the Titans to lead by more than nine points. They took a second quarter lead on an 8-0 run as Jayden Reese hit a pair of wing jumpers for Elwood. After the Titans tied the game at 15-15, Hunter Sallee put the Panthers back on top — for the final time — at 17-15.
“The first time we played them we gave up layup after layup,” Vanskyock said. “If they beat us by hitting a bunch of threes, we could live with it, but we couldn’t live with them scoring all easy buckets.”
The Titans took their biggest lead at 32-22 on a jumper by Mekhi McGee — who led Taylor with 12 points — but baskets by Reese, Sallee and Zane Henry helped the Panthers close the period on a 6-0 run.
Even as the final seconds ticked away, Vanskyock could feel nothing but pride in what his Panthers accomplished this season.
“Hopefully people will look out there and understand that we’re not a laughing stock anymore,” he said. “We’re on the verge of coming, and these kids have, not only for basketball but for all of Elwood athletics, have changed the culture to where we want to be winners again.”