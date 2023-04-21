ELWOOD – A night after getting humbled on its home field, the Elwood softball team needed a spark at Julie Johnson Memorial Field on Friday night.
Senior Olivia Shannon and junior Alivia Boston supplied the confidence the Panthers needed inside the circle against visiting Hamilton Heights, while frosh Averi Savage and Kelsey Armes provided the big knockout blows.
Shannon and Boston combined to limit the red-hot Huskies (8-4) to four hits and struck out 12 overall, but it was Savage who tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a clutch two-run double.
Two frames later, Armes delivered the walk-off 3-2 win, driving a deep foul ball down the third-base line that was caught and brought home Savage with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.
“I went up there, and let me tell you, it was stressful. That’s only the second walk-off I’ve ever had, and it was great. It was a good feeling,” Armes said. “Yesterday (against Madison-Grant), I didn’t hit very well, and tonight, I came back a little bit stronger. Still didn’t get on base, but it’s alright. Scored the run.”
Armes went 0-for-4, but the third outfield pop-up was decisive, as the Hamilton Heights’ fielder decided to haul in the high pop up near the warning track.
Savage finished 3-for-5, laying down a pair of bunt singles before fully swinging in the bottom of the seventh with Elwood trailing 2-0 with no outs and runners on the corners.
“It was really stressful, and if we didn’t score, we’d lose the game,” Savage said. “Coming up to the plate, I prayed to my brother, and I told him I needed something. I think he was really there for me.”
Savage’s brother, Levi, passed away two years ago this June at the age of 10, due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
In that moment, Savage connected with a double to left field that dropped in and was misplayed to score both Maddie Parkhurst from third base and Shannon from first, who reached with a near perfect drop bunt.
“(Levi) always acted like he didn’t like me playing softball, but he loved coming to the games and playing with all of his friends and all the places we went to,” Savage said.
The Panthers were determined to get back into the win column after losing to Central Indiana Conference rival Madison-Grant by run-rule, 19-1, the night prior.
Hamilton Heights pitcher Lily Roush tried to hand the Panthers their fourth straight loss, but by the seventh, the bats finally figured out the Huskies’ right-hander.
Roush went all nine innings, striking out 14 and walking four while holding Elwood to nine hits. She neutralized two of three bases-loaded situations, including one after Savage’s game-tying at-bat in the seventh.
However, the Panthers capitalized in their third bases-loaded scenario in the ninth.
“Those two freshmen are tough,” Elwood coach J.R. Reese said. “I was watching them last year when they were playing middle school, so I knew what I had coming.
“Stinks it took seven innings to get started, but we just put something together, and they played together as a team there in the last couple of innings, so that’s good.”
Elwood set up Armes’ heroics in the ninth behind a leadoff single by Savage to left field followed by a bunt single by Makenzie Cornwell and a fielder’s choice bunt by Boston.
Shannon went 3-for-5 for the Panthers with two stolen bases. The frosh duo had all three of Elwood’s RBI.
“We all knew after last night’s game if we didn’t play good today, it wouldn’t be good the rest of the week,” Savage said.
“As a player, I think I built from this a lot. Just being there for my team and being there for Averi, who was on third. My whole team. I love being a part of the team,” Armes added.
The Panthers (3-4) travel to South Adams on Saturday for a doubleheader before returning home for a non-conference game with Tri-Central.
Coming into tonight, Hamilton Heights had won five straight games by outscoring its opponents 58-6.
“I think we still had an opportunity if the girl dropped the foul ball, but she just didn’t know you can go on a foul ball if you catch it,” Reese said. “I took advantage of that.”