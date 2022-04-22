ELWOOD — Elwood softball coach JR Reese had a simple pitching strategy Friday, and that was to let Olivia Shannon and Alivia Boston show their stuff.
Shannon started with four perfect innings and Boston took what was a combined no-hitter into the seventh inning, and they teamed for a 6-0 whitewash of Hamilton Heights at Julie Johnson Memorial Field.
The Panthers (5-4) rebounded from a 3-2 defeat at Madison-Grant the day before, in which they began Central Indiana Conference play and Shannon pitched a complete game.
This time, Shannon struck out seven Huskies and set down all 12 batters she faced on just 45 pitches. She added three singles and two runs scored, as well as a diving catch in the fourth to keep her gem alive.
“My teammates had my back and they hit the ball, but it’s always exciting to pitch a perfect game,” said Shannon, a junior who no-hit Anderson in five innings last week in the Madison County Tournament.
Shannon and Reese agreed she could have gone the distance again Friday, but the plan was to throw Hamilton Heights (3-6) off balance with both hurlers.
“I’ve got two really good pitchers and I’m just trying to figure out the balance between the two and see what works the best,” Reese said. “I would like to split the game to where (opponents) don’t see the same pitcher so many times, but I’m not afraid if someone sees either one of these pitchers the whole game.”
Boston had four Ks, including two in the fifth. She did walk the first batter she faced in the sixth and got the rest of the side out, and in the seventh, the first two Huskies came up with singles, but after a pair of infield outs, Boston caught the final batter looking at a third strike.
Shannon provided the only run the Panthers needed by bunting her way on base leading off the first, stealing second and third, and scoring on a line-drive single by Boston that went off the third baseman’s glove.
Kaylee Guillemette stroked a double that enticed Boston home for Elwood’s second run of the opening frame.
In the fourth, Shannon smacked a two-out double and Jaleigh Crawford followed by hitting one much farther, to near the concession stand past left field, and it was 4-0.
After Morgan Scott began the fifth with a double and Makenzie Cornwell walked, and both advanced on a wild pitch, the next two Panthers didn’t need to hit it out of the park to get the desired results.
Guillemette and Yzabelle Ramey laid down back-to-back sacrifice bunts to third, and those brought Scott and Cornwell home.
Elwood had eight hits, with Scott adding two. The last four Panthers in the order, though, combined to go 1-for-12, with No. 6 hitter Guillemette’s double the lone hit.
“We missed a lot of hits that we should have had,” Reese said. “I’m used to scoring a whole bunch of runs. We had way too many strikeouts at the bottom of the lineup (seven) and way too many pop-ups. The pop-ups and high fly balls, they’re nothing but an out.”
The Panthers travel to Tri-Central Monday and have home CIC games Tuesday against Blackford and Thursday against Mississinewa.