LAPEL — Elwood’s softball team for the most part kept it small Wednesday night, but it came up large.
The Panthers earned a return gig in the Class 2A Sectional 40 championship game with a 7-1 conquest of an Alexandria squad that sought to continue a surprise run.
Elwood all but clinched it with two bunts by Kaylee Guillemette that produced three runs, along with another strong outing from pitcher Olivia Shannon.
A three-run third inning provided the sustenance for Elwood (18-8), which meets either Frankton or Wapahani in Thursday’s final.
Elwood in the top of the third made good where it couldn’t an inning earlier, when it had runners on second and third and couldn’t get them home. That was after a lightning delay of an hour and 29 minutes.
The Panthers again saw their first two batters reach, Maddie Parkhurst with a double and Shannon with a single. Guillemette laid down a bunt, the throw to first was low and both Parkhurst and Shannon scored.
Guillemette moved to third on a passed ball, Makenzie Cornwell flew out to center field and Guillemette came home, and it was 3-0.
In the fifth, Shannon got aboard on a Tiger error, and after a stolen base and another error, Shannon was on third. Guillemette bunted again, and Shannon beat the throw home for the Panthers’ fourth run.
“Guillemette pulled through big tonight,” Elwood coach JR Reese said. “The end of the season, she’s acting like a senior, (with) her bunts, her base hits. She’s hitting well, running the bases well, fielding well.”
The Panthers really didn’t need the three runs in the seventh against a Tiger squad that had trouble scoring all season, but they got them anyway. Jaleigh Crawford belted a two-run double, and Trinity Bryan drove the other run in with a single.
Elwood ended with 12 hits, and eight Panthers had at least one. Crawford went 3-for-3, Morgan Scott hit a pair of doubles and Alivia Boston also got two hits.
“It took a little while to get hitting,” Reese said. “I hated the rain delay. It was just like we started all over again.”
Shannon had 11 strikeouts, gave up just three hits and walked one in six innings. The junior fanned every Tiger save for Ashlynn Duckworth and had a streak of four in Innings 3 and 4.
Alexandria (5-16), which stunned Lapel 2-0 in the sectional opener Monday, had only six batters reach (the other two were on errors).
The Tigers scored in the sixth, when Tristen Dunn’s single plated Kendall Parker. Both are seniors who concluded their careers Wednesday.
Parker, who blanked Lapel on two hits Monday, went the route again and struck eight out, including three in the second (two after the game resumed).