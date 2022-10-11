FAIRMOUNT — Crippled by preseason injuries to key players and disadvantaged by a lack of varsity experience, the 2022 volleyball season was a struggle for the Elwood Panthers and first-year coach Jerry Saffold.
But that season, which ended with a 3-0 Sectional 39 quarterfinal loss to Eastern on Tuesday evening at Madison-Grant, is not without its positives.
And there will be zero complaints from the coach, despite a 6-22 season.
“It’s been super fun coaching these girls. They’re all great kids,” Saffold said. “Not disappointed in the season, a little disappointed in the record, but we knew that going in we were going to have a tough time. Not disappointed in the kids. The effort was there.”
Before the season ever started, the Panthers lost sophomore Kendra Sallee and junior Alivia Boston — their two top middles — for the season and had multiple other injuries throughout the campaign. Only junior setter Savannah Garcia had any appreciable varsity experience on the remainder of the roster — which has no seniors — leading to a season of learning for Elwood.
“From where we started to where we ended, it’s night and day,” Saffold said. “You’ve got to remember, none of these kids were varsity last year. Savannah was setting some, but she wasn’t a starter. So we took all these JV kids and kids who have never played and turned them into a varsity team. I’m really proud of them.”
Tuesday was a rematch of a 3-0 Eastern win just eight days ago but was a much more competitive meeting the second time around. The Panthers won six more points Tuesday and boasted a first-set lead that reached as much as five points.
An ace by Madison Parkhurst gave Elwood an 8-4 advantage and prompted an Eastern timeout. But that did not stymy the strong Panthers start as the lead grew to 12-7 on another ace, this time from Raeghan Wisehart.
But part of the learning process for this team is developing the ability to sustain success, something that will be a focus as Saffold and the Panthers prepare for next season.
“We get to a point where we’ve got a chance to succeed, then it kind of falls out,” Saffold said. “That’s us being a little inexperienced, but given time, that will go away and we’ll start finishing some of these games that we’re not right now.”
An Elwood hitting error started a run of six straight points from the Comets as they outscored the Panthers 18-4 the rest of the way and took a 25-16 first set. Jenna Odle recorded nine of her match-high 14 kills for the Comets in the first set.
From there, the Panthers could find little solid footing.
Eastern dominated the second set 25-13 with 10 of the Elwood points coming off errors by its opponent. Shelby Rice — on her way to eight for the match — served up three straight aces during an early burst for the Comets.
Eastern closed out the match 25-15 in the third set.
Garcia led the Panthers with 12 assists, two kills and an ace, and Trinity Bryan had eight kills while Parkhurst finished with four kills and Wisehart had three aces.
With the entire roster returning with a season of varsity play under its belts and a talented middle school group on the way, Saffold has high hopes for the future of Elwood volleyball.
“I feel like our future is bright, as long as I don’t screw it up,” he said. “I’m not looking past these kids, but I’m looking forward to getting more of my influence on the younger kids.
“No disappointment, just excitement for the future and I think we’re headed in the right direction. Some of these teams are laughing and having a good time because we can’t handle them (right now), but they better get us now because we’re coming.”
The Comets will face Eastbrook (16-14) Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal.
Sectional 39 play resumes with quarterfinal matches Thursday as Blackford (16-15) plays Tipton (22-8) at 6 p.m. followed by Taylor (0-25) meeting up with the host Argylls. Madison-Grant (24-5) is seeking its third straight sectional championship and 18th overall.