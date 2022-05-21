ANDERSON — After being on the short end of too many lopsided scores this season, it has been nice for Elwood's baseball squad to be on the right side of a few this week.
The Panthers hit Liberty Christian up for 13 runs in the first two innings of a doubleheader at Memorial Field, and followed that up with nine in the first frame of Game 2.
Elwood ended with a sweep of the Lions, 24-11 and 18-6, game 2 in five innings. That capped off a week in which the Panthers (6-16) snapped a 14-game losing streak and went on to take five of six.
"It has been a great week and the team has really played together," Elwood coach Shane Arnold said. "It's really nice to see that we're jelling, especially going into sectional week."
The bats were clicking across the Panthers' lineup, and they combined for 32 hits on the day, 20 in the opener.
Xavier Davenport led the way by going 6-for-6, and he reached all 10 times he was at the plate. Luke Jones added five hits and Will Retherford four. Retherford was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in the second game.
As far as runs batted in, Tyler Mendenhall registered six in game 1 and two more in the nightcap, and Dalton Trueblood drove five home in the opener and Logan Lane five overall.
Elwood began the day with six runs on as many hits in the first inning (all singles), with No. 9 batter Trueblood's two-run stroke making it 6-0.
Retherford led off the second with a triple and he scored on a throwing error on the play. It got worse for the Lions from there, as Elwood added six on six hits to get to 13. None of the runs in that inning were earned, because LC committed three errors.
The Panthers added two in the third and another in the fourth, and after the Lions were able to keep the game alive (16-9 after 4 1/2 innings), Elwood batted around again in both of the final two frames.
Elwood scored three in the sixth and closed with five in the seventh, on only one hit (eight Panthers walked and three were hit by pitches).
That added up to the Panthers' largest run output since they scored 25 against Muncie Central in last year's season opener. Elwood got 21 a year ago against LC in game 2 of a twin bill.
Davenport threw three innings and allowed six runs and six hits, and Jackson Blackford finished up, striking out three.
LC got two hits apiece from Tyler Houk, Xavier White, Vlad Boiko and Josh Goodman. Houk, White and Beckham Chappell all had two RBI.
The Lions got two in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth, including a two-run double by Houk.
A triple by Retherford (the Panthers' second-place hitter) that drove Owen Huff home set the table for another rout.
Five hits, 12 batters, three Lion errors and a Retherford double later, Elwood was ahead nine runs, with LC to bat in the bottom of the first.
"Our energy level kind of died down in that first game, but we picked it up when we needed to and carried that all the way into the second game," Arnold said. "The quick starts in both games were tremendous in having a positive approach to the rest of both games."
LC (8-13) got to within 11-4 and 13-6, the latter thanks to Houk's RBI triple and run scored on a passed ball. Houk also drove two home with a double in the second.
A five-run fifth inning by Elwood, along with a 1-2-3 last of the fifth by Davenport on the hill, finished the Lions off.
Blackford started and went 2 1/3 innings, striking out three. Davenport fanned four Lions.
The Panthers beat Tri-Central 16-12 Friday and Marion (15-1) and Tipton (8-6) earlier in the week, and those combined with Saturday's sweep have set themselves up well for Wednesday's Class 2A Sectional 40 match with Monroe Central at Frankton.
"Mainly, we've just kind of relaxed, been more aggressive to where it made the game a little bit more fun," Arnold said. "Everybody was stressing and pressing before, but now we're kind of to the point where I'm allowing them to be a little more creative on the basepaths, and we're producing runs, which is helping up produce wins."
LC will return to Memorial Field for Class 1A Sectional 55 Thursday against Cowan.