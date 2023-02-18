COWAN -- By the fourth quarter of Elwood’s 63-52 loss to Cowan on Saturday, head coach Ryan Vanskyock had pulled his starters and put in his junior varsity players.
“We’ve got to start following the things that we talked about on the scouting report and doing them,” Vanskyock said. “They were just out of it all night, that's why we ended up putting the JV kids in.”
The Panthers (7-13) have gone three games without a win while the victory for the Blackhawks (7-12) snapped a two-game losing skid.
Elwood started hot with a few quick scores in the first quarter, but Cowan closed the gap and managed to end the quarter with a one-point lead.
In the second quarter, the Blackhawks continued to build on their lead and went into halftime up by eight points. Elwood’s Jayden Reese, who had been running point for the offense, was locked up by the defense for the most part while Cowan’s Timmy Watson found a lot of success. Watson finished with 20 points, 18 of which came on 3-pointers.
“I felt like our varsity kids didn't show up to play,” Vanskyock said. “I mean, they had no energy, no enthusiasm. The things that we talked about on the scattering report -- we just let No. 2 get wide-open threes, about four of them, because we're supposed to be chasing his butt, so we just didn't show up to play today. And, I mean, you could tell.”
Cowan continued to distance itself from its opponent in the third quarter, leading by as many as 18 points, but the traveling Panther fans made it known they were not happy about the officiating calls. Vanskyock believed the calls were pretty even, emphasizing those calls would not have been made if his team stuck to the game plan.
“We just made a lot of ill-advised mistakes that we shouldn't ever make,” he said. “So, again, a lot of those mistakes and a lot of those fouls would be taken away if we just followed the scouting report, what we're supposed to do.”
With Vanskyock shuffling the lineup on the court in the fourth quarter, he wanted his team to focus on learning from the experience in the final minutes.
“If you don't show up, anybody could be, so they got to understand there are not very many of these opportunities again, and they better come out and take every advantage of it,” he said.
The Panthers face Clinton Central (4-16) next at home Tuesday with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.