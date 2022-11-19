Elwood athletic director Ryan VanSkyock is taking command of the boys basketball team this season after last year’s squad finished with a 1-21 record and a first-round exit in the sectional tournament.
Senior guard Jayden Reese returns as the team’s leading scorer from last year. He averaged 13 points and led the team with 50 assists and 34 steals in 20 games.
The senior regarded his mid-range pull-up as the aspect of his game that has developed the most during his prep career at Elwood. His objective is to play more of a facilitator role and work the ball to create the best shots for his teammates.
Reese admitted he is a firm believer the Panthers will come together on the offensive end of the court. Coach VanSkyock has strictly enforced the motto nobody will outwork the Panthers on the court.
“It is definitely a 360 compared to what we’re used to,” Reese said. “This is his style of basketball, and it is definitely more physical and fast paced than we are used to. So much more discipline than we have had in the last three years that I’ve been playing basketball.”
Reese has competed in five sports at Elwood, including one year of tennis this fall, two years of varsity wrestling — qualifying for semistate — two years of track, four years of cross country — advancing to semistate — and will be a four-year letterman on the basketball team.
As a 113-pound sophomore, Reese suffered two herniated discs in his back, nearly paralyzing him on the wrestling mat. Once doctors told him returning to wrestling was not an option, he focused his passion toward running.
“I feel like the last few years we’ve been kind of building up for this season,” Reese said. “For us to develop into true basketball players is probably the biggest change.”
Hunter Sallee gives the Panthers an athletic big man who denied opponents at the rim. In 17 games, Sallee averaged 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks during last year’s campaign.
Sallee noted his overall defensive presence has evolved after totaling 54 blocks as a junior. The dual-sport athlete was a two-way offensive guard and linebacker on the Panthers’ football team.
Elwood recently hosted a clinic for younger kids to draw attendance and support, inviting the community to come out and play basketball as VanSkyock and girls coach Courtney Lickliter aim to turn the basketball programs around. The boys basketball team has not won a sectional championship since 1960.
“We switched sectionals this year, too,” Reese said. “It is still a tough tournament with Tipton and Blackford in there. We are going to have to play as a team, limit mistakes and have to play perfect.”
Sallee believes his shooting range can help stretch the floor for the Panthers. He acknowledged it is going to take a lot of hard work and effort to compete for a sectional title.
Elwood will travel to Waldron on Monday to open the season on the road against the Mohawks.