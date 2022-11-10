ELWOOD — With a win and a close loss already under its belt to start the season, it has already proven to be a far more competitive Elwood girls basketball team than the five-player, winless 2021-22 version.
Even in a lopsided loss 61-16 loss Thursday in their home opener against unbeaten Clinton Central, there were positives to be taken away for the Panthers -- both by the coaching staff and the players on a night when a key player was out with an injury.
“Our motto is to commit, and I’m trying to make them understand that means to commit to getting better with each possession,” first-year coach Courtney Lickliter said. “I thought the girls did a really good job of stepping into positions that we didn’t have a chance to practice.”
“At practice, I really feel like we’re settling down and finally finding our groove,” senior Yzabelle Ramey, one of four returning players who suffered through last year, added. “At Frankfort, we did find our groove. We just didn’t get the lift we needed there at the end.”
The season opened last week with a 53-35 win at Phalen Academy to snap a 31-game losing streak before a tough 38-33 loss at Frankfort on Tuesday evening. Thursday, Clinton Central freshman guard Carly Davison scored 17 points and handed out nine assists to lead four Bulldogs (4-0) in double figures.
After a 20-0 first-quarter CC run set the tone for the game, Lickliter’s approach at halftime was about continuing the effort and never giving up.
“I told the girls to forget the score. Don’t look at the scoreboard there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said. “All we can do is look forward and try to get better and try to do some of the things we didn’t do well in the first half.”
When Elwood had success offensively, it was found going to the basket with Ramey and Kenzie Cornwell. Darica Dickey and Cornwell each connected on a 3-point shot for Elwood (1-2), but Lickliter wants to see more of an attacking approach in an effort to get higher percentage shots.
“Something that comes with time and playing is recognizing what you have,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t see what’s in front of us.”
Cornwell led the Panthers with seven points while Ramey had four points and a team-high six rebounds. Olivia Shannon topped the Panthers with two blocks and three assists.
The return of Shannon and Cornwell — both star softball players — has been a giant boost for Elwood this season. Even if basketball is not their primary sport, their athleticism and sports IQ are a valuable asset.
“They really help a lot, and I enjoy being able to play with them,” Ramey said. “Them having varsity time, that really helps me enjoy it personally and it helps the team a lot.”
The Panthers were without junior Trinity Bryan, who scored 20 points in the season opener, due to a bone bruise suffered in the Frankfort loss. Lickliter hopes to have her back next week but is not going to rush her.
Davison was joined in double figures for CC by junior Sara Parkison with 12 points, senior Bridgette Royer with 11 points and senior Samantha Adams with 10 points. Royer and Parkison each stand 5-foot-10 and led a 41-24 rebounding edge for the Bulldogs.
The Panthers will work for a week on continuing their improvement before travelling to Southwood Nov. 18 and hosting Sheridan on Nov. 19, the start of a stretch of four games in five days.