ELWOOD — When Terry Detling accepted the Elwood girls basketball head coaching position, he envisioned a very different situation at the outset of the season. Due to injury and a number of players choosing to not play this year, the Panthers began the season with a roster of just six players, only two of whom have extensive varsity experience.
For Detling, that means redefining the meaning of the word success to go beyond the usual measuring stick of wins and losses.
“Expectations are that, day by day, we have to have good days in practice,” he said. “Where we want to be a month from now starts today.”
It was a difficult 2020-21 campaign for Elwood. Head coach Craig Brunnemer suddenly passed away two games into the season, and the Panthers went on to a 4-18 year under interim coach Dakin Updegraff. Jaleigh Crawford, Morgan Scott, Katie Morris, Kenzie Cornwell and Alivia Boston decided not to return, and Olivia Shannon is unable to play due to an offseason injury.
As a result, Detling — a coach that prefers man-to-man defense — has to slightly alter his coaching philosophy for a team that can ill afford any foul trouble.
“We can’t run man to man the whole game long and chase people around all day, so that has changed our approach a little bit,” he said. “It does kind of limit what a coach can do, but I guess through this I hope we get really good at a couple things.”
Senior Hannah McCleery and junior Yzabelle Ramey are co-captains for the Panthers and are the two returning varsity letterwinners.
McCleery averaged 5 points and 2.7 rebounds last year and represents the top offensive threat for Elwood. Detling said her leadership and love of the game are solid building blocks for this year’s team.
“She loves the game and was always at my spring and summer workouts,” he said. “She’s someone the team can learn from.”
Ramey (1.6 points, 1.5 rebounds) has primary experience at the point guard position, a role Detling expects her to fill once again while also expanding her scoring role.
“She’s got some guard skills, and she’ll definitely help the team at the point guard position,” Detling said. “She’s going to continue to grow, and I’m going to continue to learn her strengths and weaknesses.”
A pair of sophomores — Darica Dickey and Hayleigh Christian — are back after a year of junior varsity play. Along with McCleery and Ramey, Dickey is a guard who is expected to play nearly every minute this season. Christian plays the forward position, and their coach said both are eager to learn and are adapting to their new roles.
Sophomore Reaghan Wisehart and freshman Macey Seibel are newcomers this season that complete the Panthers roster. Wisehart played in middle school but did not as a freshman, and Seibel has never played basketball before but decided to join the team when she learned the season was in jeopardy due to a lack of participation.
“She decided that she was going to help the team stay afloat,” Detling said. “Macey said, ‘Hey, I don’t want Elwood basketball to not have a season this year.’ ”
Detling said the community support under the circumstances has been solid, and early season attendance at home games has been good. He said fans can expect to see a team that gives all-out effort and plays well in half-court defense.
“The people that have come in have been really supportive. They understand the situation we are in,” he said.
