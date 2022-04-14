LAPEL — Elwood is finding the competition through two rounds of the Madison County Softball Tournament very much to its liking.
The Panthers — and in particular Alivia Boston and Jaleigh Crawford — out-slugged Lapel 18-4 Thursday and advanced to Saturday’s final against host Pendleton Heights.
Both Boston and Crawford drove in five runs, with Boston cracking a three-run homer and two-run single, and Crawford going 4-for-5 (two singles, a double and a triple).
Olivia Shannon earned her second win in three days, striking out 11 in five innings, the last of which the Bulldogs avoided a run-rule defeat by scoring four times off a tiring Shannon.
It was the second double-digit output for Elwood (2-2) this week. The Panthers downed Anderson 12-0 Tuesday in the opening round.
“I know a lot of them made good contact today,” Elwood coach JR Reese said. “We kind of expect a lot of hits from Crawford and Boston, and Morgan Scott, and we’ve got a whole long list — seven girls I really expect hits out of every game.”
Elwood totaled 13 hits, three apiece from Boston and Shannon.
The Panthers gave Shannon an instant cushion with four runs in the first on just one hit — a single by Crawford that plated Boston and Scott. That occurred after Krystin Davis replaced Lapel starter Jordan Tracy, who walked three in a row after getting leadoff batter Shannon out.
Elwood made it 7-0 the next inning, with Boston getting two home on a single and Scott scoring on a wild pitch.
After Davis had walked Maddie Parkhurst and Kaylee Guillemette in the third, and with two out, Boston launched one high to deep left field, and the strong wind carried it parallel to the light pole, and the Panthers were 10 to the good.
Right after Boston’s shot, Scott reached on an error and Crawford drove Scott home with a double.
The Panthers got two more in the fifth, as Shannon singled and came home on a wild pitch and Guillemette — who also got a single — moved from first to home when Scott gained first on another Lapel error. Ahead 13-0, Elwood was in position to close the Bulldogs out.
But Shannon ran into turbulence in the Lapel fifth. Seven Bulldogs reached to start the inning, with the first, Taylor Williams, singling and advancing on a pair of wild pitches, the latter finally putting Lapel on the board.
The last three hitters in the order produced runs — Audrey Pulley on a fielders’ choice and Laylah Gore and Karlie Jennings with singles. Jennings’ one-out hit made it 13-4 and kept the game going.
“(Shannon) might have gotten tired and might have gotten frustrated,” Reese said. “Maybe we should have (changed pitchers) a couple of batters earlier and we would have been done in the fifth inning. But that’s OK. We got to score five more, and the more experience we can get on the field, the better.”
Boston also fared quite well in the circle. She allowed a leadoff single to Williams in the sixth but set down six in a row, three on strikeouts.
A two-run triple by Crawford highlighted a five-run seventh for the Panthers.
Williams and Ashlynn Allman had two hits each for Lapel (3-3), which meets Frankton for third place Saturday at 10 a.m. at PH.
Elwood is through to the title game for the first time since 2016, when Indiana All-Star Mackenzie Bryan hurled the Panthers to victory.
“Pendleton’s the real deal,” Reese said. “I’d love to have 60 girls to choose from. We only have 18 girls to choose from. We expect them to play good, but I hope we can play good.”