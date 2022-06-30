ELWOOD — Former Westfield assistant Courtney Lickliter was approved Thursday evening as the next girls basketball coach at Elwood High School.
A 2000 graduate of Park Tudor, Lickliter played two seasons at Lewis University before transferring and walking on at Butler, where she was a senior co-captain in 2004-05. She was also a four-year captain at Park Tudor, where her coaching career began as the girls junior varsity coach in 2006. She was an assistant at Brownsburg before moving on to Westfield, where she has coached since 2013.
In addition to her coaching duties, Lickliter will serve as dean of students, and this will be her first varsity head coaching position.
“My level of excitement is really high,” she said. “I am someone who would much rather be an architect of something rather than a caretaker. So the opportunity at Elwood to kind of help build the program back to what it used to be and to get it turned around was something that I felt I couldn’t pass up.”
She is the latest in her family to join the coaching ranks.
She played for her father Marc in high school, and her uncle Todd was the head coach at Butler, Iowa and Evansville. Her brother Bronson was head coach at Randolph Southern and Western Boone and is currently an assistant coach at Zionsville. Her grandfather coached at North Central in Indianapolis.
“(Coaching) has been something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “I was old enough to remember all of the family gatherings that always involved talk about the regional game or the semistate game.”
The Panthers have not had a winning season since consecutive 17-6 campaigns — in 2012-13 under Tommy Kessinger and 2013-14 with Mickey Hosier at the helm. Lickliter — the eighth girls head coach in 10 years at Elwood — knows success will not happen overnight, but stability will be vital to turning the program in the right direction.
“That is my ultimate goal, there have been some missed opportunities with so much turnover to take control of the feeder program,” she said. “Elwood is not a place that you necessarily recruit kids into. You want to build those kids that are in the community. You want those kids to come up through the program, through the younger grades, and be the kids you want in high school.”
Last season, the Panthers only had six players — playing several games with only five — and finished 0-22 under Terry Detling. Lickliter has seen a sharp uptick in the number of players participating in summer basketball workouts.
The toughness and effort of the girls who did play was a primary reason she was interested in the position.
“To be honest, part of the reason that I applied for the job … I read about the six girls and the one girl who hadn’t even played basketball before but didn’t want there to not be a season,” she said. “I thought, ‘Those are the kinds of kids I want to coach, kids who know it’s going to be tough but stick with it.’”
Lickliter graduated from Butler in 2005 with a B.S. in Physical Education and has also been an AAU and Nike basketball camp instructor.