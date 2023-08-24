ANDERSON — Elwood senior Trinity Bryan recorded seven kills to lead the Panthers in Thursday’s 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 three-set sweep over Anderson.
Both squads exchanged points early on, including a flurry of three consecutive aces by Elwood senior Kennedy Heim to even the match at 5-5.
After Anderson’s Ariah Scott served to Elwood, she came up with a massive dig to regain a 7-6 lead. The Tribe (0-4) held on midway through the first set, but miscommunication led to an avalanche of unforced errors. Anderson’s Audrey Strait came out of a timeout and found an empty area in Elwood’s court to halt a 6-0 scoring run by the Panthers.
Elwood senior Nicole Durm dove to secure a dig on the longest rally of the first set to extend the Panthers’ lead to 18-11. Fellow senior Raeghan Wisehart followed up with an ace as the Panthers (2-4) ended the first set with a 10-0 scoring run to win 25-11.
“I love their effort,” Noone said. “Effort goes a long way, and right now that is what we are trying to teach them is being scrappy. Proud of them and their hard work.”
The Tribe failed to return several serves and committed six consecutive unforced errors to drop the first set.
Elwood freshman Breelyn Norris, along with Bryan, collected three kills each in the second set. Senior Alivia Boston stepped up for a block, then served consecutive aces to give the Panthers a 10-5 lead. Heim delivered the play of the game by lunging out of bounds to secure the spike, and junior Kendra Sallee set her up for a kill to extend the lead to 12-7. Sallee later rejected a spike and delivered two tips over the net into empty space.
Savannah Garcia served an ace on match point to give Elwood a 25-16 win to take a two-set lead. Of the seven seniors on the Panthers’ roster, Noone described Garcia as a three-sport athlete with the potential to win The Herald Bulletin’s Johnny Wilson award.
“She is one of those players who will do anything that is asked of her,” Noone said. “She hustles hard and saves us a lot of balls, so I’m very proud of her.”
Anderson first-year head coach Annaka Wilson felt nervous before coaching against her alma mater and former players. Four weeks ago, the Elwood alum accepted the Anderson job offer and was thrust into setting up tryouts and forming rotations once school began Aug. 2.
“I told them I was proud of them,” Wilson said. “They kept their energy up. We had to change our rotations a few times this week and had a rough couple of practices.”
Norris sent a tip over the net to put the Panthers on the scoreboard to tie the third set at 2-2. Garcia and Bryan delivered consecutive kills to give Elwood the lead, forcing a timeout called by Wilson.
The Tribe attempted to mount a comeback, narrowing the deficit to 8-7 following the break. Garcia retaliated with consecutive aces, with the second serve falling untouched. On match point, the Tribe could not recover the serve from Garcia as she sealed the victory for the Panthers.
Elwood hosts Kokomo on Tuesday and aims to build off Thursday’s road victory. With a week off, Anderson intends to earn the first win of the season next Thursday against Madison-Grant.