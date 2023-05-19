ANDERSON — While coach Matt DeVault has had to completely retool his lineup during each of the last three seasons, the one constant for the Alexandria Tigers has been their ability to proclaim themselves Anderson Sectional champions.
It turns out that even that is subject to change.
The Tigers took their fourth straight — and for the foreseeable future, their last — Anderson girls tennis sectional championship Friday with a 5-0 win over Elwood.
With no less than four newcomers to the starting varsity lineup again this season, it was the sixth overall sectional crown for the Tigers girls, who have maintained their recent area dominance despite turning over multiple starters each season.
“I’m really proud of them,” DeVault said. “Really, Allie (Clark) and Gabby (Hosier) were the only players who played the same position last year. We had a bunch of new faces. We started as many as four to five sophomores. We’re a young team and a lot of people had to learn and step up. We have a tradition and these girls buy in.”
One player getting her first taste of varsity action is sophomore Avery Cuneo at No. 3 singles. After a sectional that already saw one upset when Frankton defeated Lapel, Cuneo wasted little time putting the first point on the board for the Tigers.
Playing against Raeghan Wisehart, Cuneo took the first five games and was in control throughout before rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 win and a 1-0 Alex lead.
“It was really big,” Cuneo said. “Yesterday’s match really pushed me to today and made me work that much harder for this championship.”
“It was a big stress relief,” Clark said. “Seeing she won, I said, ‘Yes, let’s get that second one and the third one.’ And we got and got the championship.”
Within a matter of minutes, Alexandria (15-3) picked up the clinching points from the doubles side.
Alyssa Ryan and Rylie Kellams dispatched Elwood’s Darica Dickey and Abby McCleery 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, followed quickly by Addy Warren and Lily Harpe claiming the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 over Ruth Vehikite and Addison Updegraff.
Warren is one of DeVault’s seniors who waited her turn after getting spot varsity time last season and has shined — along with Harpe — in doubles play this season. Warren has waited patiently and unselfishly.
“We were so senior-talented last year and you take players like Addy Warren, Lily Harpe, and Alyssa Ryan, who are incredibly talented tennis players and would probably have started for a lot of teams,” DeVault said. “They didn’t bat an eye, they weren’t negative. They were just good teammates.”
“It was good to play last year in the county, but it felt good this year in county, CIC and sectional to play with Lily,” Warren said. “And I love playing with Lily, it’s great.”
Prone to longer matches, Hosier was next to claim victory at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Kenzee Garringer, leaving Clark and Elwood’s Kennedy Perrin to battle at No. 1 singles for the match’s final point.
Clark — who had seen her teammates walk off winners — was determined to close out the IU-Kokomo commit to finish a 5-0 Tigers win.
“To be completely honest, I came into this match nervous but ready,” Clark said. “(Perrin) is an amazing player and I don’t think she gets enough credit. She came ready to play.”
She did just that, overcoming early 2-1 deficits to defeat Perrin 6-2, 6-2 to complete the Tigers sweep.
Elwood’s season ends with a winning record at 9-8, leaving coach John Kelly encouraged by the improvement he has seen in the program. He also credits his seniors — Perrin, Garringer, Vehikite and Updegraff — with putting in the effort for the team.
“I’m absolutely proud of the way they played,” Kelly said. “Matt’s got some great girls. They’re athletic, and we talked about that last night. It wasn’t anything we weren’t ready for, but I thought my girls came out today and played some really solid tennis. The Alex kids are good.”
Next year, both schools will move to a new sectional at Frankton and will be joined by Tipton after the IHSAA realigned the state’s sectional field.
With traditional rival Lapel now headed to Noblesville and Anderson joining Pendleton Heights, Fishers, and Hamilton Southeastern in a rotating-host sectional, DeVault looked back on this run of four in a row, the first two won at Highland Middle School and the last two on the new courts at Anderson High School.
“We were the first team to win a sectional on these courts and we leave here as a sectional champion,” he said. “We have fond memories here.”
Alexandria will return to the Marion regional, where they will face Delta Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Lapel senior Kerith Renihan will also play at Marion after she advanced in the singles tournament with her win Wednesday against Frankton.