DALEVILLE — With no seniors on this year’s roster, the Lapel volleyball team needed to learn how to win in a tough environment and who would be their go-to player when a match is on the line.
The Bulldogs fought through adversity to learn that first lesson Monday night, and much of the reason was because a junior outside hitter is growing into that clutch player.
Lauren Paska delivered seven of her match-high 21 kills during the fifth set, and the Bulldogs dodged a match-point bullet to escape Daleville with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 10-25, 19-17 win to knock the Broncos from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“I definitely feel like they go to me a lot and they count on me,” Paska said. “We can always count on all the other hitters, too. We all really pushed tonight and didn’t give up.”
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 while Daleville slipped to 3-1 on the young season.
Exhausted after a back-and-forth match that featured multiple momentum switches during each set, Lapel coach Hilary Eppert had praise for her team for persevering as well as for the Broncos, a defending sectional champion.
“We have to figure out how to come out not sluggish, and once we do we’ll be in good shape,” Eppert said. “It was a great match, much respect to Daleville. They’re obviously a tough team, all the props to them. I thought our girls fought. They had to fight from behind, and once we got ahead we just pushed.”
To open the match, the teams traded sets in which one team took a big early lead, then had to hang on to close it out.
Consecutive aces from Lauren Finley boosted Daleville to an early 16-7 lead, but a five-point service run from Lapel libero Sophie Jackley trimmed the Broncos' lead to 20-15. Tatum Harper pulled Lapel within 23-22 with one of her three aces, but a Mallory Engbrecht kill closed out the first set for the Broncos.
The second set played out in a similar fashion, but this time it was the visiting Bulldogs with the upper hand early. Three Broncos' hitting errors staked Lapel to an early 5-1 lead before a kill and a block from Paska pushed the advantage to 8-2. She added a six-point service run — including an ace — and a second block that gave Lapel its biggest advantage at 22-12. But an eight-point service run from Daleville freshman Emi Cukrowicz gave the Broncos hope as they pulled within 23-21.
That hope was dashed as kills from Paska and Elizabeth Stern evened the match at 1-1.
The Bulldogs dominated the third set and seemed to have the match in hand. Maryn Landis took the ball with a 9-8 lead and served six straight points — including two aces — for a 15-8 Bulldogs' lead before a Trishell Johnson block ended the run. Another Harper ace gave Lapel a 23-15 advantage as they took the 2-1 lead.
“When we needed to make plays, we did,” Eppert said. “I thought in the second and third sets, our defense really stepped up. So I was glad to see that.”
But the Broncos would not go away quietly. An early 5-0 Cukrowicz service run gave Daleville a 9-4 advantage, and it never looked back in the fourth set. Utilizing an energetic defense, the Broncos unleashed their offense. Abby Reed’s back-row kill followed by a pair of Ava Papai finishes increased the Daleville lead to 16-5. While a Stern kill ended a 7-0 Reed service run, it could not stop Daleville from forcing a fifth and deciding set.
“We were acting like we were beat, and it wasn’t even over yet,” Paska said. “I feel like we definitely pushed to the end and didn’t give up.”
All of that set the stage for the drama of the final set.
A pair of Bulldog errors and an Emilee Finley ace gave the Broncos an early 3-1 advantage, which is when Paska seemed to take over.
She scored six of the next seven Lapel points with kills as the Bulldogs pulled out to an 8-4 lead. It was nearly a five-point lead, but Taylor Mroz was called for a net violation, and her kill was wiped out for Lapel.
“We try to move the ball around as much as we can,” Eppert said. “But when the rubber kind of hits the road, and we need points, yeah, (Paska's) our go-to.”
A Cukrowicz kill and another Lapel error pulled the Broncos to within 8-7. Three Daleville errors and a Stern kill put Lapel within range of the win at 13-10 when Broncos coach Valorie Wells called a timeout.
The break worked as Daleville scored the next four points — two kills by Johnson, one from Engbrecht and a Lapel error — to have match point at 14-13.
But the Bulldogs answered with a Mroz kill and Landis’s third ace for a 15-14 lead. An exchange of errors still left Lapel up 16-15 before a Johnson block, another Paska kill and an Emma Voss kill for Daleville had the match knotted at 17-17.
Stern’s seventh kill gave Lapel its fourth — and final — match point, and a Broncos' error sent the Bulldogs home with the win.
“It’s always fun to play here, and it’s fun to play Valorie and her team,” Eppert said. “Props to her.”
“I think after the second set, being down in the dumps a little bit, I thought we picked up our energy really well,” Wells said. “I brought in my junior Emma Voss to really bring energy. That’s all I wanted her to do, and she did that very well. I just like how we can bring people off the bench to give us what we need in crunch time.”
Landis finished with eight kills, and Mroz had five while setter Karlie Jannings handed out 35 assists for the Bulldogs. Reed led the Broncos with 12 kills and added three aces while Johnson had 10 kills and two blocks and Engbrecht finished with five kills and two aces. Emilee Finley had 30 assists for Daleville.
The Broncos will continue a tough stretch of home matches as they host Hagerstown on Tuesday and Delta on Wednesday, scheduling Wells feels will make her team better later in the season.
“I think Lapel is the best defense we’ve seen so far, so that really tested us,” she said. “I thought we handled it well, and we just had to keep finding ways to score, and that was tough. They put that pressure on us, and that’s going to test our mental toughness for down the road.”
The Bulldogs will be off until Saturday when they compete at the Cowan Invitational.