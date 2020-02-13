DALEVILLE — As part of motivating her team, Daleville girls basketball coach Ashley Fouch assigned each of her players a letter. The players then had to select a word that starts with that letter that corresponds to their life on the basketball court, and they would write that word on their shoes.
Leading scorer Heather Pautler was given the letter P.
Her shoe now says “Passion.”
“Honestly, passion is what keeps me going,” Pautler said. “I’m hard on myself and push myself hard every practice because I love the game.”
It was that love of the game, and her excellence on the court, that made her punishment earlier this season for violation of team rules, a three-game suspension, even tougher on her.
“It was pretty heartbreaking,” Pautler said. “I’ve learned from it. Yes, I made a mistake, but I think it made me stronger. I had to deal with what people said about me not being able to play, and that just made me stronger.”
It was not a situation Fouch enjoyed either. But, she said there were positives to come out of Pautler’s absence, namely that other players had to get better.
“I hated it personally as her coach,” Fouch said. “(Senior) Ashlyn (Craig) and (sophomore) Audrey (Voss) knew they had to step up. Even (junior) Ellie Hochstetler had to come into a position and play whole games, and she’s not used to that.”
When Pautler returned, her teammates welcomed her back with open arms. There would be no further discussion of the suspension going forward.
“I’m definitely one of those coaches where, once you’ve done your time, it’s a clean slate from there,” Fouch said. “I’m not going to hold it (against her). I don’t want my team to hold it (against her).”
“It just felt like they were ready for me to be back,” Pautler said.
Since her return, Pautler has played with the effort and attitude her coach likes to see. She enters regional averaging 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds and was even better in the team’s two sectional games, matching Craig for team-high honors at 19.5 points per game.
“She’s jumped back in just like she’s supposed to,” Fouch said. “She’s had a couple games where she was a little off, but in sectional, that’s old HP. She’s zoned in right now.”
Both Fouch and Pautler point to the sectional semifinal game, a 57-32 rout of rival Cowan, as the turning point in the season as the Broncos exorcised the demons that remained lurking after the Blackhawks stunned Daleville at the buzzer in last year’s sectional final.
“I think it turned because we were playing Cowan,” Fouch said. “The last thing we wanted to do was to have history repeat itself. They wanted to take care of business right away with Cowan, and I knew that if we took care of business that I was going to be good to go. And they did exactly that.”
“Going into the game, we were all positive we were going to win it,” Pautler said. “We had it in our minds that we were talented enough. Actually, as soon as we got the draw, we were like, ‘We got it.’”
Pautler heads into regional as the program’s all-time leading scorer at 893 points. Regardless of whether Daleville stays alive long enough this year, she’s bound to be the first to reach the 1,000-point milestone and will set a very high bar for future players to reach.
She hopes both her play and the way she responded to adversity this year will leave a positive legacy for future Broncos to look up to.
“I just hope people see me as a role model and someone who worked hard,” Pautler said. “I hope they look at that number as a goal to beat that. I hope to be remembered as someone who loved the game and worked hard at it.”
Pautler adds this team is not just happy to reach regional, and they have more work to do.
“We’re not done yet,” Pautler said. “Just because we won sectional doesn’t mean we can celebrate that we made history and be done. We’re still going to prove ourselves and work just as hard.”
The Broncos will face Northfield (19-6) Saturday at noon in the Tri-Central regional semifinal.
