INDIANAPOLIS – In the end, this entire season was about fun and friends for the Pendleton Heights girls swim team.
Karly Riffey, Grace McKinney, Jaima Link and Emma Robinson felt like they were playing with house money Friday night at the IHSAA Girls Swimming State Finals at the IUPUI natatorium. Then the record-setting Arabians went out and stood shoulder to shoulder with the best programs in the state, leaving nothing behind.
Striking the touch pad at 3:38.60 in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the quartet broke their own school record set just a week ago at the Hamilton Southeastern sectional. The Arabians came in seeded 23rd and finished 22nd among the 32 schools competing in the event. The top 16 return Saturday for the finals.
Seeing their names up on the wall at the Pendleton Heights pool will be special, they all said. Spending one more week training with their teammates is what they will remember, though.
“At the beginning of the year, we said this season was about having fun and staying loose,” Robinson said. “As the season went on and especially the last few weeks, we kept having fun, but we also couldn’t be more focused.”
Head coach Mindy Hertzler said that had been her message all week: Enjoy the moment. It sunk in as the Arabians were smiling on the blocks and laughing together once their night was over.
“If you have fun, everything else seems to come together,” Hertzler said.
Riffey and Robinson are seniors. McKinney and Link are sophomores. Hertzler, who just completed her sixth year atop the program, has watched these girls since they were in seventh and fifth grades. Girls who started unsure of their futures in the sport now have memories that will last a lifetime.
“That’s what this is all about … watching these kids train so hard and get a chance to succeed,” Hertzler said. “You don’t get a chance to accomplish what they did without working as hard as they do.”
Four months to train for a four-minute race. Dozens of miles to prepare for a sprint the length of a football field. Five o’clock wake-up alarms to get to school hours before their classmates arrive.
Riffey wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“In the moment, at practice, it’s so hard and you’re thinking, ‘Why am I doing this to myself?’” she said. “But then you get in the pool and you see your teammates working just as hard as you, and it creates a togetherness nobody can beat.”
McKinney said the team has drawn motivation all season from how close it came last year. In a sport where swimmers are separated by hundredths of a second, she never considered not giving her best.
“We came to make it here this year,” said McKinney, who dropped 1.5 seconds off her 100-yard split from the sectional. “We’ve been preparing for this since the start of the year. By this point, you have to give it all you can.”
Riffey and Robinson qualified for the state meet as sophomores. Now, they pass the torch to McKinney and Link to carry on the success.
Link said she and McKinney leaned on the seniors all season and looked to them when times were toughest.
“They are so experienced, and they always knew what to do every step of the way,” Link said. “We call them the ‘moms’ of the team. We will miss these seniors so much.”
It’s hard staring the end of a season. It’s especially hard when it’s the end of a high school career.
As the Arabians cooled down with a few final laps together, Hertzler looked up into the crowd to count how many others made the trip to Indianapolis with them.
There was family, friends and teammates. There also were grade school girls who look up to Riffey, McKinney, Link and Robinson. Girls who someday want to be where they are.
That’s a legacy worth having, and it’s a cause important enough to carry all of the Arabian swimmers through this offseason.
“It’s so huge for those girls to come here,” Hertzler said. “There’s nothing like coming to the state meet. Not just for them but for other kids who watch them, to see what all that work means.
“I’m so proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.