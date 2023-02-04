FISHERS -- The Madison County high school girls swimming season came to an end Saturday at the IHSAA sectional meet hosted by Fishers.
There were personal bests and solid swims all around, but barring something unexpected at other sectional sites around the state, no area girls will move on to next week’s state finals.
Pendleton Heights saved its best for last, taking third in the 400-yard freestyle relay to solidify the Arabians’ third-place finish overall. Mallory Gentry, Clara McIntyre, Stella Payne and Sophie Kaster clocked a 3:48.78 to earn the highest Madison County podium honors of the day.
The foursome of Gentry, Alia Walters, McIntyre and Kaster earned fourth place in the 200 free relay earlier in the meet at 1:45.37.
It was a bittersweet day for Pendleton Heights head coach Amanda Safford, who returned to coaching eight years ago just as most of the current seniors were getting serious about the sport. She’s watched them grow and improve into a solid top-three program in what may be the most stacked sectional in Indiana girls swimming.
Host Fishers won with 559 points followed by Hamilton Southeastern with 495. All eight "A" finals had three Tigers, three Royals and two qualifiers from one of the other schools involved.
Pendleton Heights scored 242 points, followed by Anderson in seventh, Elwood ninth, Lapel 10th and Liberty Christian 11th.
Safford told her athletes to remain proud of both their effort and accomplishments.
“I am really, really happy right now,” said Safford, who was voted the sectional’s coach of the year by her peers. “This is a program that lost 13 seniors from last year, and the kids just stepped up and filled in everywhere. We had our best swims of the year Thursday and today.”
Pendleton Heights scored in every event. Madylyn Heineman was sixth in diving (206.55), Gentry was seventh in the 50 free (25.07) as was Rector in the 100 backstroke (1:03.90). Kaster was eighth in the 200 free (2:02.35) and 100 butterfly (1:02.31). McIntyre also was eighth in the 500 free (5:39.12).
The Arabians’ medley relay team of Daniella Rector, Ellie Ray, Kennedy Safford and Payne was sixth at 2:02.64.
But where Pendleton Heights made the difference between itself and fourth-place Yorktown was in the consolations, where the Arabians won five "B" heats to pick up maximum points.
Consolation showings include McIntyre (ninth, 200 free), Rector (ninth, 200 medley), Safford (ninth, 100 butterfly), Stella Payne (ninth, 100 backstroke; 10th, 200 medley), Gentry (ninth, 100 free), Ray (10th, 100 breaststroke; 12th, 200 medley), Walters (10th, 100 free; 16th, 50 free), Ella Grobey (10th, diving), Kiera Kunz (12th, diving) and Serena Richardson (16th, 100 breaststroke).
Walters, McIntyre, Kastor, Payne and Heineman are all seniors.
“We as a program and myself as a coach are going to miss those girls,” Safford said. “I’ve watched them grow up and grow into swimming. They’ve given it everything they have.”
Anderson was led by its three relays as the 200 free team of Alysa DeMarco, Emily Heiss, Fatima Carreon and Ava Nickelson earned sixth place in 1:54.03. Jasmine DeMarco, Beckah Bale, Heiss and Nickelson took seventh in the 400 free relay (4:12.64) while the quartet of Jasmine DeMarco, Lizzi Horton, Bale and Carreon were eighth in the medley relay (3:17.35).
“We had a lot of personal bests today, and that shows me that they were ready,” Anderson head coach Jeff Eddy said. “I’m thrilled with all of the girls. They exceeded my expectations.”
Diver Madison Tyler was injured after colliding with the board during Saturday’s finals warmups. Her 151.45 points scored during preliminaries, though, were enough for her to earn 15th place.
Also scoring for Anderson was Nickelson (11th, 100 free; 12th, 50 free), Bale (13th, 500 free), Heiss (14th, 50 free; 15th, 100 free) and Jasmine DeMarco (15th, 100 backstroke).
Elwood scored in all three relays, led by the eighth-place finish of Adison Updegraff, Katelyn Foor, Trenidy Gibbons and Elle Laub in the 200 free relay (2:05.83).
The Panthers also took ninth in the both the medley relay and 400 free relay. The medley quartet of Kennedy Perrin, Kennedy Heim, Alyvia Savage and Updegraff touched the wall in 2:32.56. Foor, Perrin, Gibbons and Laub combined for 4:52.14 in the 400 free relay.
“Every single swimmer had a personal best either Thursday or today, and that is the goal for sectionals,” Elwood head coach Mindy Kelly said. “We are graduating 14 senior girls, but there are about junior high swimmers who should move up next year. These girls helped lay the foundation for what should be a growing program.”
Lapel took 10th in a pair of relays. Keylee O’Keefe, Bella Crouse, Peyton May and Bella Settlemire teamed up for 2:48.39 in the medley relay. Katie Stephenson, May, O’Keefe and Settlemire went 2:13.72 in the 200 free relay.
With just five girls swimmers on this year’s team – four freshmen and the sophomore O’Keefe – Bulldogs head coach Mollie Kathleen Stephenson is hopeful for the future.
“The girls come to practice every day and work hard,” Stephenson said. “We focused each week on getting better, setting personal bests and that’s what we did.
“We have 22 middle school swimmers who, hopefully, will help build this program in years to come. The five girls on this year’s varsity will continue to get better and grow into leading those new players.”
Liberty Christian finished 11th in the medley relay as Annie Harlan, Sienna Koscelek, Rachel Price and Alexis Allard swam 2:54.04.
“It is a great experience to be here, to be in this environment and to see the level of high school swimming that the girls can aspire to,” said Liberty Christian athletic director Jason Chappell, who was filling in for head coach Anna Ritz. “The more they are around something like this, the better it is for the program.”