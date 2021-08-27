ANDERSON – Jed Richman and Ron Qualls both walked away from Friday night’s game acknowledging costly mistakes by their teams. Both were also ready to use them as coachable moments.
Richman’s Pendleton Heights team beat Qualls’ Anderson team 21-14 in a game delayed for two-plus hours by heavy rains and lightning.
“You saw mistakes galore, but they found a way,” Richman said. “The goal is to win the game, and we can’t under-appreciate that. We’ve got to win against a backyard rival.”
The Arabians (2-0) scored two touchdowns before the long halftime and another after. Surrounding those scores were missed opportunities, red-zone blunders and penalties. Some of those miscues were due to the Indian defense.
“That defense is nasty,” Richman said. “(Assistant coach Randy) Albano, and Coach Qualls, they’ve got a heck of a defense there. They did a really good job, and we did not respond to some of the things that they did.”
Regarding that defense, Qualls singled out one of his leaders on both sides of the ball.
“Juwaun Echols, the motor that he has, it runs full speed, and he goes non-stop the entire game. And then you build the defense around that,” he said. “And you’ve got Dilyn (Fuller) and Jeffery (Fuller) up front, our inside front five, front seven even and with the guys that play over the back of them, they play together with defense.”
Echols and his teammates helped stall some Pendleton drives in the fourth quarter to get back in the game.
Steven Kline sacked Pendleton QB Luke Candiano on second down, and Echols came up with a big stop on fourth down to force a turnover on downs.
Then on offense, after a short Echols run, Anderson QB Dilyn Fuller hit Tremayne Brown for a 33-yard gain, and then one play later he hit Dontrez Fuller for a 51-yard scoring strike.
The 2-point conversion made it 21-8, and on the ensuing kickoff, Anderson found a gift TD when the Arabians couldn’t control the kick. That conversion failed, so it was 21-14. Anderson got another possession but couldn’t move the ball.
“We can only control the controllables,” Qualls said. “For our kids to be in that locker room together and understand that we can’t control everything, but we can control this: Our emotion, our heart, our love for the game and our love for each other. And so, when our guys believe in that, they’re going to come back in the second half and play a little better and play spirited.”
In the first half, Pendleton did just enough to strike a couple of times against an otherwise opportunistic Indian defense, and Anderson hit on a couple of big plays but couldn’t string together enough offense to find the end zone.
Pendleton looked dominating on the game’s first drive. An Anderson penalty helped the Arabians start the game near midfield, and a run-heavy set of plays led to points in 11 plays, with Ethan Ross punching it in from a yard out. Ross ran for 25 of Pendleton’s 55 yards, and Candiano rushed for another 8.
Ross’ knee nearly hit the turf before he made it to the end zone, but he caught himself with one hand while cutting back toward midfield and scooting into the end zone.
Neither team scored again until late in the second quarter, when Ross started a drive with a pair of 5-yard runs and Candiano finished it with a 6-yard run. In between, Jalen Jordan caught 10-yard and 38-yard passes from Candiano to set up the score.
In between those two scores, the Arabians went to a pass-heavy offense and had limited success against the Indian defense. Tanner Eastman was consistently in the Pendleton backfield wreaking havoc, and Jeffery Fuller and Kline also made big plays.
Anderson’s offense struck on big passing plays twice, with Dontrez Fuller catching a 49-yarder and Tremayne Brown catching a 27-yarder. But the Indians couldn’t get a running game going against the Pendleton line, and they couldn’t put together an extended drive. Anderson didn’t have more than one first down in the half.
Ross finished with 124 rushing yards, and Candiano added 54. Candiano also had 131 passing yards.
Dilyn Fuller finished 5-of-14 for Anderson for 165 yards.
During the delay, school officials also dealt with strange air bubbles that developed under the artificial turf, some 2-3 yards in length and some nearly 10 yards in length. Those flattened out as the rain let up, and after some field maintenance and the required time break after the last visible lightning, the game resumed.
