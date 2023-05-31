In 2014, Curt Trout began the Pendleton Youth Rugby program. His son Nick and two others, who were in second grade at the time, combined with four athletes from Broad Ripple to compete in the inaugural season.
Nine years later, the Pendleton Rugby program amassed over 100 members en route to the high school level, winning its second straight Rugby Indiana D-I state championship. Days prior, Pendleton competed in the boys high school rugby national championships.
Curt Trout graduated from Pendleton Heights, and he, too, played rugby at the time — for a club called the Morton Memorial Maddogs. The club combined Pendleton Heights students with others their age from Knightstown. He said many of Pendleton Rugby’s current players’ parents competed for the Morton Memorial Maddogs.
He remembered his coach at the time telling him to give back to the sport he loves, inspiring the creation of Pendleton Rugby.
“If it’s something that was good and benefited you, then provide it to give the opportunity to other people,” Curt Trout said.
While Nick Trout was essentially born into rugby, that’s not why he’s stuck with it for nearly a decade.
“(It’s) the brotherhood that I get out of playing the game,” he said. “I love all my teammates, and whenever I go to play with other clubs or other teams, I’m friends with those players for a really long time, too.”
For assistant coach Austin Robbins, the sport of rugby has opened doors for the rest of his life.
In 2005, Robbins said he and a few of his friends at Zionsville Middle School saw a signup sheet for the inaugural rugby program at the school at lunch one day, where they decided to try it out. Robbins eventually played rugby at Indiana University.
It’s during his time at Indiana that Robbins began coaching, at Bloomington High School, and met his wife through a connection with one of his teammates. More recently, he said a parent at Fishers set him up with the law firm he currently works at as an attorney.
When Robbins was the lead flag official for Rugby Indiana, Curt Trout recruited him to join the coaching staff for Fishers’ high school rugby program. Robbins later made the move to join Trout at Pendleton.
“It’s a lot of fun to be around,” Robbins said. “It’s not something that gets stale.”
It hasn’t gotten stale for Crew Boles, either. He has been with Pendleton’s rugby club since he was in elementary school. Although he’ll graduate from Pendleton Heights in a matter of days, he’ll continue to play rugby at Iowa Central.
“I’m gonna carry every single thing I’ve been taught from all the coaches and all the guys to the next level,” Boles said. “This is definitely going to be a club that I won’t forget about because of our accolades and what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Boles was a captain for Pendleton during his junior and senior seasons. In this role, he said he tried to hold those in the program accountable and push them to be their best.
Nick Trout, a rising senior, was also a captain last season, and said every Thursday practice the club’s leadership group got together and gave a team ball to the “DU of the Week.” DU stands for “Dedication” and “Unity,” Pendleton’s two pillars its culture is built on.
“Culture is the No. 1 thing we’ve got going for us, and that’s intentional,” Curt Trout said. “We wanted to have a club that had a strong culture because I’m always looking long term, and that that equals sustainability.”
Why dedication and unity?
“Rugby is truly a team sport where you need all 15 players on the field to be on the same page, or else things aren’t necessarily going to go your way,” Robbins said. “They all understand and trust in one another, and then we, as coaches, have a full trust in them.”
With approximately 63 high school age boys registering at the start of the season (with 18 students registering for the high school girls division and 45 people registering for the youth flag division), that trust may be hard to develop. However, Boles said the program’s culture makes this chemistry easier to create.
He said since most team sports have less people on roster, practices usually see the same people paired up over and over. With Pendleton Rugby, Boles said rotations constantly switch and put new people together weekly.
Nick Trout said it has been easier for him to buy in to the culture his father and the rest of the coaching staff are instilling not because of familial ties, but because many of his teammates have been involved in the club for nearly a decade as well.
“We feel like we’re brothers to each other,” Nick Trout said. “The coaches preach that every practice and every time we’re together.”
Curt Trout said the success the program has experienced in more recent seasons boils down to these two pillars and the culture Pendleton has created. During the 2023 season, Pendleton competed against the No. 25, No. 20, No. 2 and No. 1 team in the country at different points, preparing it for its eventual nationals berth and state championship victory.
“We’ve played teams for enough years that they expect what they see from us on the field,” Curt Trout said. “Those things are pretty cool. We take a lot of pride in that.”
While Pendleton Rugby is primarily made up of students from Pendleton Heights, athletes from Mount Vernon, Shenandoah and Frankton also compete in the club. Curt Trout said although many parents are initially skeptical to support their child joining the club, parents whose kids have been in the program for a while are the best source of recruitment.
“They’ll have friends at church group, friends that they played football with (or) friends they used to play baseball with, and they do the recruiting,” Curt Trout said. “They get a lot of kids out for us because they’ve seen what kind of positive impact their kids have had.”
While rugby is not a popular sport in the United States, nor is it an IHSAA-affiliated sport, Robbins feels it’s beginning to pick up steam, similar to how soccer did in the late 1990s. When the United States hosts the Rugby World Cup in 2031, he feels that will really kickstart a rugby boom.
Curt Trout, who is also an English teacher and assistant football coach at Pendleton Heights, said he’s seen interest in the club grow each year of its existence. Similarly, Nick Trout views rugby on the same level as traditional sports such as football, which he also plays.
Mentioning some of their home contests draw close to 500 fans, the Trouts said the support southern Madison County shows Pendleton Rugby makes it feel like a high school sport despite having no connection to Pendleton Heights.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Nick Torut said. “We started with three kids, and now we have over 100 kids playing the same sport that we all love.”