ANDERSON — Jarred Pennycuff spent the better part of a decade taking in what some of Indiana’s best football minds had to teach.
Now Pennycuff will use that knowledge to direct a program for the first time, as coach of the Anderson Indians.
“I don’t really have any words to describe it,” said Pennycuff, who was promoted from defensive line coach at Anderson. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”
Pennycuff assisted Ron Qualls — a two-time state champion coach at Heritage Christian — the past two years. Qualls retired from coaching after last season, when Anderson went 2-5.
A Noblesville graduate, Pennycuff went an unconventional route back to high school coaching. He did not play college ball nor attend a traditional university, but he studied homeland security at American Military University in West Virginia.
Pennycuff returned to the sidelines at Carmel, where he coached the freshman squad under Kevin Wright and current coach John Hebert.
Then it was on to Columbus East for four years, and a state title in 2017 and a finals appearance the previous year. Pennycuff coached wide receivers his first year and then moved to the other side of the ball, for coach Bob Gaddis.
Pennycuff, though, will go off on his own as far as offensive and defensive sets. Qualls liked to have his quarterbacks throw the ball and he had a record-setting receiver, his son Malachi Qualls, while at Anderson.
“We’ll have a run-heavy offense,” Pennycuff said. “You’ve got to run the football when you want to and need to, and that puts us in an opportunity to control some of the game.”
Pennycuff also plans to put in a 4-3 defense, as opposed to a 3-4 previously used.
Schemes are not a priority at this time, because this is summer and the players are focusing on strength and conditioning. They are at the school three days a week, and the team camp is the week of July 18, in which the offense and defense will begin to be put in.
“We haven’t talked about goals yet,” Pennycuff said. “We want to focus on getting bigger, faster and stronger.”
Pennycuff said about 40 players have been coming to workouts, and he plans on seeing more come out, including “lots of incoming freshmen.”
Success on Friday nights, Pennycuff said, will be dependent on the approach his players take the rest of the week.
“The main thing is stressing academics, community (service) and leadership,” he said. “We’re trying to get these things through to them. Academics is No. 1. Our goal is 100 percent eligibility and 100 percent graduation.”
Anderson is looking for its first winning season since 2011, and it opens Aug. 19 at home against Yorktown.