ANDERSON – While some teams cling to a winning streak, the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team prefers to avoid the hype.
The Arabians are too focused on the present and future to get wrapped up in what has already been.
Cognizant of their run, the Arabians didn’t assume anything. Instead, they went to work Thursday night at rival Anderson and earned another win -- their fourth straight -- with a third consecutive shut-out victory, 4-0.
“We’ve started the season very well,” Pendleton Heights coach Kyle Davy said. “We got the tie with Hamilton Heights (on Aug. 17), but since then, we tightened the screws and haven’t given up too many goals. The guys are playing great.”
After a season-opening tie, 1-1, with Hamilton Heights, the Arabians have been nearly perfect, defeating Muncie Burris 4-2 10 days ago, and now have outscored their opponents 7-0 over the past three games.
The night began with an own goal that deflected off an Anderson defender in the box during the third minute and continued with an unassisted goal by Greyson Hovermale three minutes later to give the Arabians all the momentum.
“We talked to them before the game, and we told them we have to set the tone for the night. The first five minutes, I think it was, we had our first two goals,” Davy said. “That was good to see. Afterwards, we talked about keeping that mentality and burying our opponent, keeping the foot on the pedal and going after them.”
The Arabians (4-0-1) kept the pressure on, firing eight shots on goal in the first half and 14 total while holding the host Indians (2-3-1) to two shots on goal in the second half and seven shots overall.
“Our defense is playing solid, the whole back line,” Davy said. “We subbed some guys in there, too, and they just keep going with the flow of play. Lucas (Mayer-Adams) has been solid in goal. That’s three games in a row with a shutout, so that’s good for us.”
Mayer-Adams logged three saves for the Arabians. The PH defensive wall of Ivan Landaverde, Ethan Duncan, Jackson Chamberlin and Warner Sims limited Anderson to fewer than 15 attacks.
In the midfield, Wyatt Debertrand and Alex Heitman routinely cut off most of the passing lanes, which opened up the Arabians' offensive opportunities.
Hovermale’s goal marked his third of the season. The Arabians led 3-0 before halftime behind a free-kick goal by Jack Weflen -- his third of the season -- in the 37th minute.
PH nearly added three more goals before the break, but Anderson goalkeeper Cole Roberts, a freshman, netted four key saves in the half and nine overall.
The Arabians’ final goal went to team captain Jacob Sikorski, who collected a thru-ball pass from Debertrand and beat a duo of defenders with a quick move before lacing the ball past Roberts in the 49th minute.
“I feel like we’re definitely learning each other as a team. We’re definitely building more chemistry on the ball,” Sikorski said. “We’re all friends on and off the field, and I feel like that translates into our offense a lot. Everyone is showing that we’re all on the same wavelength.”
The Arabians carry a trio of three-goal scorers in Weflen, Hovermale and Dylan John, who had a header shot draw the post late in the first half.
“The last couple of years, we’ve kind of relied on one or two guys, but this year, we’re spreading the ball around. We’re moving it. We have a number of guys who can score goals,” Davy said. “That’s good as we go forward because teams can’t key in on one player. They have to figure us all out.”
The Arabians’ defense solved Anderson’s attack by blanketing their top trio of Carter Spolyar (three goals), Angel Rodriguez (six goals) and Christian Hernandez (four goals).
“They’re learning on the job. They’re jumping from club, but now they’re playing 18- and 19-year-olds. It’s a little bit different for them, and we’re an unfinished product,” Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said.
For the Arabians, the past few weeks and four wins have been a success but nothing more than a quality start.
“It’s definitely encouraging, but I feel like sometimes we’ve had a little streak like this, and we get a little too overconfident. I think sometimes that kind of hurts us in the long run. We have Fishers next week and Heritage Christian. Two tough teams,” Sikorski said. “We can’t go into it like we’re on this win streak. We are, but we have to approach every game like it’s going to be hard.
“While it’s a really good thing, we have to keep our brains level.”
Pendleton Heights travels to Class 2A No. 4 Heritage Christian on Tuesday before hosting 3A No. 7 Fishers on Sept. 7.
Anderson opened the season 2-0 before dropping three of its past four games, including a 2-2 tie at Yorktown on Aug. 22. The Indians host Daleville on Tuesday.