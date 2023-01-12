PENDLETON — Every time the Pendleton Heights Arabians step on the court, the goal is 32 minutes.
For 24 of those 32 on Thursday night, the host Class 4A Arabians gave Hoosier Heritage Conference rival 4A No. 13 New Palestine all it could handle.
At least, they did until the fourth quarter.
Unable to match the unbeaten Dragons’ outside shooting and depth, the Arabians fell behind quickly in the final eight minutes en route to a 58-41 loss inside Pendleton Heights Middle School.
“It was really frustrating. We just couldn’t get anything down,” PH junior Josiah Gustin said. “Just a tough fourth quarter. That’s when it all went downhill.”
After contesting through four ties and five lead changes in the first half, the Arabians (4-9, 0-2 HHC) opened the fourth quarter down by six points, 37-31, but an 0-for-6 shooting start opened the door for the Dragons (12-0, 4-0 HHC).
Senior Ian Stephens finished with a game-high 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting for New Palestine, while sophomore Julius Gizzi scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, as the Dragons erupted with a 21-point frame.
The Dragons shot 8 of 12 from 3-point distance at 66.7 percent with Gizzi going 3-for-3, Blaine Nunnally converting 2 of 2 and Moses Haynes burying both of his attempts.
In the end, perimeter shooting and conversions favored the Dragons.
“You can’t be afraid of contact in the paint. We had 36 shots at or around the rim, and we’re not finishing them,” PH head coach Adam Ballard said. “It’s because we don’t want to be touched, so we fade away or shoot turnaround jumpers instead of finishing and going to the basket to draw contact.
“It’s about toughness. You have to be willing to be touched in basketball. It’s not swimming. Somebody is going to touch you.”
The Arabians’ physicality early on propelled them to a 13-12 advantage to start the second quarter, and a bucket by Brayden Kanitz with 2:45 remaining kept Pendleton Heights close 23-22 late in the first half.
Pendleton Heights cut New Palestine’s lead to one point twice in the third, but a 5-0 run by Stephens to close the frame foreshadowed the final stretch.
The Dragons put together a 12-2 run that carried in to the fourth quarter, while the Arabians went more than six minutes without a field goal in the second half.
“At some point, we have to be tired of being right there and start finishing,” Ballard said. “We let them stretch it out to 19 at one point. You have to be willing to fight. You have to be willing to have some toughness. You have to be willing to finish around the basket instead of doing of player development move that doesn’t ever work in a game but looks really cool during an individual workout.”
Gustin led the Arabians with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting, hauled in seven rebounds and swatted four Dragons’ shots. Kanitz had eight points. Aaron Cookston added seven points, and Isaac Wilson finished with five points.
The Arabians shot 14 of 36 from the field compared to the Dragons’ 14 of 29. New Palestine went 8 of 14 from 2-point range in the second half and 5 of 6 at 83.3 percent from long range.
“That’s something that we’ve done pretty well this year, and the shot wasn’t falling in the first half, honestly, and Blaine was in foul trouble there to start the game, but he battled through and got everybody involved when he came back,” Whitaker said. “Moses hit big threes. Julius hit big threes. Our outside shooting is definitely key.”
Foul trouble for both Blaine and Bryant Nunnally provided the Arabians an opportunity, but the brothers contributed in other ways to keep the Dragons on the offensive.
Blaine Nunnally had eight points and seven assists. Bryant Nunnally provided two points and four rebounds. The Arabians compiled three assists to the Dragons’ 14.
“It can’t be about we don’t have any seniors or we’re a young team. We’re not a young team anymore. We might have been at the start of the year, but they have a sophomore that can finish at the rim,” Ballard said. “Our guys have to decide whether they’re willing to do those things.”
The loss snapped Pendleton Heights’ two-game winning streak. The Arabians will look to bounce back at home when they host HHC foe Shelbyville on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. inside PH Middle School.