PENDLETON — Just when the Frankton Eagles thought they were gaining momentum, the Pendleton Heights Arabians took it away, seized control, and ran away and hid.
Back-to-back steals and four quick points by junior Kylie Davis kick started a 23-2 run by the Arabians in the second and third quarters that converted a three-point deficit into an 18-point advantage as they rolled to a 63-40 win over the Eagles on Saturday evening.
With consecutive wins this weekend, the Arabians improved to 2-3 while Frankton suffered the opposite fate the last two nights in dropping to 4-3.
The game was very nip and tuck in the first quarter with five lead changes and three ties. When junior Ella Shields scored on consecutive possessions, Frankton had a 23-20 lead at the four-minute mark of the second quarter.
Frankton remained stuck on 23 points until a Chloee Thomas basket midway through the third quarter. By that time, PH had scored 16 straight points and was in firm control.
And it was defense that got the run going, chiefly that of Davis and senior Aubree Dwiggins, who combined for 27 points and nine steals.
“It was a good run by us,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We switched around a couple things. I don’t remember which of our girls, but I saw something irritated her. So I thought we’d use that energy in the trap. That kind of got us going.”
Sophomore Abi Rosenkrans started the run on a layup before Davis had two straight steals, one resulting in a layup of her own and the other in a pair of free throws. Baskets by Megan Mills and Gracie Conkling rounded out the half before Davis and Dwiggins started the second half with six straight points.
It was a similar result for Frankton for the second straight night after faltering in the second quarter Friday at Lapel. In the second period Saturday, they scored just nine points and committed six turnovers, 23 for the game, also for the second straight night.
“We burned so many timeouts in the first half to keep the game in contention,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We tried to keep it there, but I couldn’t slow those runs down like I wanted to.”
After the Thomas basket ended the run, the Arabians then scored another seven in a row, a 3-point basket and two free throws for Davis and a layup by Dwiggins.
For the night, Davis scored 15 while Dwiggins had 12 points with five steals.
“For her, we’ve got her doing a little bit of different things this year,” Cook said. “Her taking away the middle on defense and being active and being able to see the next thing. We talk a lot about defense leading to offense, and she had a couple there that didn’t quite go in in the first quarter. That’s the time when you want defense to boost you into offense, and she did do that.”
The Arabians were also boosted by the play of sophomore Kylea Lloyd, who had 11 rebounds, and freshman Whitney Warfel with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.
For Frankton, Grace Alexander had nine points and four rebounds off Hamaker’s bench while Addie Gardner had eight points and Thomas had seven points and five rebounds.
The Arabians head to New Castle on Monday while Frankton will host Taylor on Tuesday.
In the junior varsity game, PH edged Frankton 38-35 behind 11 points from freshman Ava Phillips. Freshman Adayna Key scored nine for the Eagles, who suffered their first JV loss this season in six games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.