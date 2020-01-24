PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights Arabians had struggled to finish their close games this season, having lost five of six one-score affairs.
Friday’s Hoosier Heritage Conference game did not technically count as a one-score game, but it was just as close and will certainly count as a big Arabians win.
Junior Davrick Black scored 23 points, senior Tristan Ross added 20 and the Arabians sizzled to the tune of a 78 percent second-half field goal percentage to pull out a 63-58 win over Class 3A ninth-ranked Delta.
With the win, PH (7-8, 3-1 HHC) kept pace in the HHC, which featured five teams with exactly one loss entering play Friday. Delta (9-3, 1-2) was one of those teams, but it will be the Arabians who stay alive in the conference.
“I have a lot of respect for Delta, and you should,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “They’re really well coached, and they’re really good defensively, so for us to put 63 points on the board says a lot. I think they were only giving up about 44 a game. We had a lot of kids make plays, a lot of kids stepped up.”
One of the kids who may have made the biggest plays was sophomore Jamison Dunham, but it was not the type of plays fans are used to him making.
Averaging 16.2 points, Dunham was held to eight by the Eagles. But within two minutes of each other, he made two of the biggest plays of the night.
Trailing 51-48 in the fourth quarter, PH first got a 3-point basket by sophomore Luke Candiano, who scored five of his eight points in the fourth quarter, before Dunham buried a trey on the next possession for a 54-51 lead. Moments later, with a 56-53 lead, Dunham drew a charge from Delta senior Connor Bedwell as he drove the lane with just 1:51 left.
Black followed with an assist to Ethan Ross for a layup and a five-point Arabians lead.
Drawing the offensive foul electrified Dunham’s teammates.
“It gives us a lot of energy,” Black said. “We’re not just looking to score. A charge is a big play in the game, and it can make the difference.”
“That’s a momentum changer,” Bates added. “That’s a big-time play. That’s one of those many plays that I felt like we made that propelled us to the victory.”
In the second half, the Arabians made 11 of 14 field goal attempts, including five of six 3-point baskets, and were 10-of-13 at the free-throw line. Ross and Black were each 2-for-2 in the final 17 seconds at the charity stripe to clinch things for the Arabians.
Bates gave credit to his point guard for his patience on offense.
“I thought we were really poised for the most part offensively,” Bates said. “I don’t think we forced the ball to Jamison, and I thought Davrick did a great job of picking and choosing when to drive.”
The biggest lead held by both teams was seven points, by Delta in the first quarter and by PH in the fourth.
Delta was led by senior Brady Hunt with 28 points and seven rebounds, and Bedwell scored 21 and had four steals.
The Arabians return to action with a pair of home games next weekend, hosting Greenfield-Central on Friday and Pike on Saturday.
The PH junior varsity came back from a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Delta 44-36. Junior Carter Aldredge led a balanced Arabians attack with nine points.
