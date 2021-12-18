PENDLETON — With three wrestlers out, and despite winning four weights, Pendleton Heights needed every point it could get in Saturday's Madison County tournament.
The Arabians led second-place Alexandria by only 4.5 points going into the finals, but a late surge propelled PH to its eighth consecutive title and 30th overall, 231-215.5 over Alexandria.
"It was a team effort," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "When you have that many out, we needed everybody to contribute today because we were short some of our stars."
Besides champions Blake Nicholson (126 pounds), Elijah Wolf (113), Elijah Creel (120) and Jaylen Covington (138), the Arabians had three runners-up, three third-place finishers, one who was fourth and two others fifth.
In the most compelling final on the card, Nicholson prevailed 3-2 in triple overtime over fellow senior and previously unbeaten Logan Flowers of Alexandria, in a rematch of last year's 126 county final in which Nicholson won.
Nicholson (15-1) survived a reversal attempt by Flowers late in the second period as well as a second stalling warning in the third that gave a point to Flowers (13-1) and tied it at 2. Nicholson broke out of a hold with 18 seconds left in the third OT for the winning point.
"It feels good especially after a match like that, three overtimes," Nicholson said. "I was exhausted, but coming out with a win, it's always a good time."
In the two matches before Nicholson's, freshman Wolf (8-5) pinned Braken Little of Lapel in 41 seconds at 113 for his first tournament title, and senior Creel improved to 11-0 with a 9-2 decision over Alexandria's Isaiah Fye at 120.
Covington (7-6) dominated his 138 contest 15-1 over Madison-Grant's Claydon Campbell.
The Arabians also received a boost by the presence of senior wrestler Colin Gillespie, who was released from the hospital earlier this week after a serious auto accident in late November. Gillespie received a standing ovation when introduced during the finals.
Alexandria senior Max Naselroad was named the Fred Lamb Most Oustanding Wrestler for the second time in a row, after an 8-0 win in the 160 final over PH's Ethan Childers.
Naselroad (13-0) scored two falls in the preliminary rounds en route to his third County crown and was 15th in the state at 152 in the latest Indianamat.com rankings.
"Childers is a really good wrestler and was a semistate qualifier last year, and I need some tough matches this year, especially with our lineup," Naselroad said. "It was good to bump up and wrestle somebody at my level."
Alexandria's other champs were senior Blake Sayre (9-1) at 106, who pinned Elwood's Kaleb Colwell with three seconds left in the first period, and senior Brancen Combs (182, 5-3), with a second-period fall over Andrew Scott of Lapel.
Anderson placed third (204 points), and senior 132-pounder Andrew Dietz stopped M-G's Nathan Knopp at 3:47. Dietz (11-1) won county at 120 as a sophomore and was the Most Outstanding Wrestler, but he did not compete last year because of COVID.
Indians' 195-pound senior Jawaun Echols (12-2), earlier this week named the 2021 THB Sports Defensive Football Athlete of the Year, pinned Lapel's Grant Morris in 1:48.
Junior Clayton Stephens (13-1) followed teammate Echols with a 58-second fall over PH's Sam Mossoney at 220.
Frankton had four champs and managed fourth (180) with a lineup of mostly freshmen and sophomores.
Sophomore Crew Farrell (18-1), ranked first in Indianamat.com's New Castle semistate rankings at 160, has wrestled all year at 170 and won county with a one-minute pin over Kyle Shelton of Lapel.
Also for Frankton, junior Elijah Knauer (145, 6-1) pinned Alexandria's Ricky Egan in three minutes, senior 152-pounder Corbin Alexander (14-3) defeated BradLee Thomas of Anderson 16-5 and, at 285, junior Hunter Branham (17-2) won 2-0 over PH's Derek Lowder.
