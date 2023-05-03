PENDLETON — After falling 12-2 in five innings to Greenfield-Central less than 24 hours earlier, Pendleton Heights was looking to earn a series split against the Cougars and bring its Hoosier Heritage Conference record back to .500 with a conference win for the first time since April 19.
Not only that, but the Arabians were striving to defeat Greenfield-Central for the first time since May 5, 2021, as the Cougars swept the season series last season.
The Cougars continued their momentum from the night before with a five-run first inning en route to a 10-2 win.
After the first three batters of the inning reached base, senior right fielder Connor Sims drove them all in with a double into the right-center field gap. Senior shortstop A.J. Oden followed with an RBI single and later scored off a wild pitch.
Down 5-0, senior Pendleton Heights designated hitter Alex Begley responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the first to cut the Cougars’ lead to four.
After senior starting pitcher Spencer Leppink surrendered five runs in the first, the Arabians turned to sophomore right-hander Jameson Walford for just the second time this season in the top of the second. Pendleton Heights has had to resort to calling up junior varsity players to replenish its depleted pitching staff that is dealing with injuries.
“They’re not scared to compete, and they’ve got an extra fight in them,” assistant coach Ryan Jones said. “They’ve really stepped up to the plate literally and figuratively.”
This was Walford’s second varsity appearance, but he said he was still a little nervous when he took the mound. However, he was able to deal with those emotions quicker than before to focus on doing what he could for the Arabians.
“I think it’s awesome that the JV guys are getting these extra reps in because this is not going to be our only time (on varsity),” Walford said.
Neither Walford nor Greenfield-Central senior starting pitcher Jaden Markus allowed a run in the second inning, and after the Cougars were held scoreless in the top of the third, the Arabians’ started trouble again in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, senior catcher Nate Gilmet hit a hard groundball to shortstop for an RBI fielder’s choice.
Markus was able to work out of the third and strand the remaining two Pendleton Heights runners, and the score sat at 5-2 in Greenfield-Central’s favor heading into the fourth.
Walford sat down two of the first three batters he faced in the fourth, allowing a single to the other. However, after Sims hit a single to left field to put two on with two outs, Walford was relieved by senior right-hander Colton Frank.
While Walford allowed a lot of contact and struck out no Cougars, he held the visitors scoreless, something no other pitcher for the Arabians could accomplish. On Frank’s first pitch, Oden crushed a two-RBI double to the right-center field fence to extend Greenfield-Central’s lead to 7-2.
Jones said he made the decision to replace Walford with Frank because all nine batters in the Cougars’ order had seen Walford at that point. He felt putting in Frank would introduce someone new to Greenfield-Central and potentially work in Pendleton Heights’ favor.
In the top of the sixth, Sims continued his standout day with a solo home run to center field. After another run came across to put the Cougars ahead 9-2, sophomore left-hander Jacob Garner took over for Frank in a bases-loaded and one-out situation.
Senior center fielder Grant Shepard hit a dribbler that got past the third baseman to drive in a run, but Pendleton Heights rolled a double play in the next at-bat to stop the bleeding at 10-2.
To secure the victory for the Cougars (11-5-1, 7-3 HHC), Markus struck out six straight Arabians in the sixth and seventh inning. The right-hander pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, four hits, one walk and struck out 10 batters.
To get back on track with less than a month in the season before sectional, both Jones and Walford said Pendleton Heights needs to focus on itself. The assistant coach said he believes the Arabians are going away from the fundamentals that gave them success early in the season.
“(We have to) go back to good defense, good pitching, good hitting and have a little bit of luck mixing in there sometimes,” Jones said. “If you don’t do all those three things, it’s gonna be hard to win a game.”
Walford said if Pendleton Heights can do that and begin to pick up wins again, they’ll gain an equally important mental advantage.
“We have to play our game and just be confident because a lot of the time if you’re confident, you’re going to play well,” he said.
The Arabians (8-8, 4-6) return to action Friday when they take on Shenandoah (11-2) at Bill Stoudt Field in Pendleton at 6 p.m.