FARGO, N.D. — Envision walking through the doors of a packed Fargodome, where spectators from all over the United States have gathered to stand rapt at 7,134 gladiators registered to battle in the largest wrestling tournament on Earth.
All Pendleton Heights freshman Maddie Marsh had to train with—a backyard wrestling facility with a jungle-gym, treadmill, climbing ropes, monkey bars, bulgarian grappling dummies, weighted sleds and slam balls up to 200 pounds—was everything she needed to prepare for the US Marine Corps 16u Fargo National Wrestling Tournament.
Three years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, closed gyms and canceled seasons, Kevin Marsh saw an opportunity to boost morale and reconnect the wrestling community. Behind the family-owned shop “Maddie Moo’s Custom Meats” in Middletown, Kevin installed a concrete pad and purchased the largest mat he could find on Facebook marketplace. “New Way Wrestling” had an immaculate 44x44 mat that was used in the NCAA regionals prior to the pandemic.
Marsh completed his home project, a drilling and practice room meant for more than just his daughter.
After Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to enter stage two of his five-stage plan, recommending social gatherings up to 50 people, Marsh reached out to one of the most prominent clinicians in the nation.
Mike Krause recognized the magnitude of the situation and obliged. Word spread like wildfire and Marsh’s backyard wrestling room suddenly tripled from a dozen participants to its max capacity.
The evolution of the women’s freestyle 16u national tournament saw its largest increase at Fargo, with 222 more entries than the girls who signed up to wrestle in 2022. After cutting down to compete at 132 lbs, Marsh outscored her first three opponents by a combined score of 21-2. In the round of 16, Marsh was defeated in a heart-breaking 14-12 decision. In the consolation bracket, Marsh beat each of her next two opponents by technical fall, 10-0 and 13-0 respectively, to earn her fifth national win in six matches.
“She is a really good wrestler, and she actually has a lot of freestyle background compared to some of these other girls,” Trine University and Team Indiana women’s wrestling coach Theresa Rankin said. “Some of them go in not knowing much freestyle at all and as much as I think there is room for little adjustments, obviously, she has so much talent, and I’m just excited to see how she continues to grow with it.”
Marsh demonstrates a meticulous approach on offense by embracing physicality and drawing with her opponents. Marsh is a Trinity Award winner – a World of Wrestling Series triple crown award – given to wrestlers who win all three major national tournaments, the Tulsa Kickoff Classic, Tulsa Nationals, and Reno Worlds in the same year.
“Her work ethic is awesome. She is a little beast, and I was just talking with her dad. I am very excited to see how she continues to grow,” Rankin said.
Chad Red Sr., one of the most respected coaches in Indiana, acknowledged the Fargo Nationals experience has changed him forever and said it can be an “unbelievable” moment during a wrestler’s transition from middle school to high school competition. He often shares his personal experience with parents and wrestlers who question the benefits to compete at Fargo nationals.
“One child and they put it all into her, and that is what we do as parents,” Red Sr. said. “We guide our kids in the right direction and try to give them everything that we could provide. But this is nowhere near the tip of the iceberg. This is just a start from Madison Marsh.”
In April, Marsh placed seventh at the US Marine Corps Women’s National Championships in Spokane, Washington. She began her summer winning nine of 10 matches for Charlie’s Angels (IL) at the AAU Scholastic Duals in Orlando, and battled in seven matches through the blood round at Fargo. All in a three-month span.
“Maddie has a personal coach,” Red Sr. said. “She has everything to be the best. So going forward in her high school state career, this (tournament) has just propelled her. She is ahead of the game, ahead of the sport and it is going to be up to everybody else to try and catch her because Indiana is not the national. Indiana is one state.”
For 39 years, Pendleton Heights wrestling coach Dave Cloud has mentored middle school and high school wrestlers. From Cloud’s perspective, gauntlets are routine for wrestlers who gain the courage to wrestle the best in the country. With four decades of coaching experience, he views the mercurial and unknown nature of brackets when two warriors duel on the mat during national events.
“They never come back the same when they have been to Fargo,” Cloud said. “We have always said that when the kid goes to Fargo, they see the best of the best. Many of those wrestlers will be wrestling in (NCAA) Division I programs next year.”
Cloud mentioned Kevin is the type of dad to bring Maddie along to practices and inspire her to keep up with the boys. The courage to knock on the doors of placing at Fargo Nationals and becoming an All-American will motivate Marsh to elevate her ceiling early in her prep career.
“It has just been amazing to watch the transition, but the constant in it has just been her desire and her effort level,” Pendleton Heights wrestling coach Dave Cloud said. “As she’s become an athlete and her body has caught up with her work ethic, you start to see amazing results.”
Red echoed Rankin and Cloud in their description of Marsh’s strength, but mentioned her work ethic derives from her parents. Marsh thrives under the foundation and support system Kevin and Corie Marsh provide.
“She is going to be very difficult to beat for the next four years and my goal for Maddie is just to enlarge the victories to make them even bigger,” Red Sr. said. “She has a good high school coach and Dave Cloud has been coaching there for a while. A lot of experience and a good friend of mine. She is in good hands to do really big things, and I’m just glad I get a chance to continue to work with her.”
Marsh is currently ranked No. 26 nationally (No. 3 for class of 2026) at 138 lbs and will compete at the Super 32 Challenge held Oct. 21-22 in Greensboro. Two girls, Northeastern’s Heather Crull and New Haven’s Julianna Ocampo qualified for the 2022 IHSAA State Wrestling Finals at 106 lbs, becoming the second and third female wrestlers to ever qualify for the state tournament.
With goals beyond the 2024 Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals, Marsh is committed to improve her shot attempts and channel her inner nerves staring back at her in the mirror.
“Think about just the confidence, the courage, and just learning that you can do everything right and still get your butt kicked,” Kevin Marsh said. “It is great training for life, because life isn’t fair either, and why wouldn’t you want girls to have that?”