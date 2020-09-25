PENDLETON — For 43 minutes, the Pendleton Heights Arabians had control of their Hoosier Heritage Conference matchup with their archrival — and Class 4A No. 1-ranked — Mount Vernon.
But, over the final 5:03 of the game, the Marauders made enough plays and took advantage of one key mistake to survive their trip to John Broughton Field.
Keagan LaBelle scored two rushing touchdowns in a span of 1:14 of the fourth quarter as Mount Vernon came from behind to knock off the Arabians 27-21.
It was a game the Arabians had well in hand but slipped away.
“We did what we knew we could do,” coach Jed Richman said. “That’s a very good football team over there. That was a championship type game out there tonight, and you have to give Mount Vernon credit, but I’ll take my kids any day against anybody. … We’re not going to make any excuses. We wasted our opportunities, and we’ve got to be better from this.”
The stats mirrored the scoreboard at halftime, with the Arabians holding a two-to-one advantage in most areas. PH outgained MV 133-68 on the ground, 100-41 through the air and 15:55 to 8:05 in time of possession.
Additionally, they got some of the big plays that were missing in last week’s 13-3 loss to New Palestine.
The Arabians picked up 9 yards on a fake punt by Nick Taylor on the game’s opening possession after PH did not pick up a single first down in the final two quarters a week ago.
On the Arabians’ first scoring drive, it was a 48-yard pass play from Luke Candiano to Tyler McKinley that got PH into the Marauders’ red zone. Six plays later — including a fourth-down conversion by Caden McClain — that duo combined again on an 8-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
“Luke Candiano, he believes in himself,” Richman said. “He knows this offense inside and out.”
The score energized the PH defense, in particular Evan MacMillan. He dropped LaBelle for a 2-yard loss on the Marauders’ next play, then intercepted Gehrig Slunaker to snuff out the possession. Later in the quarter, he nearly had another interception — and may have scored — when he broke up a pass behind the line of scrimmage.
For the game, Slunaker was 11-of-24 for 170 yards.
“He’s leading the back end of that defense,” Richman said. “We’re going to see these guys again, God willing, and we’ll be ready.”
While the Arabians held the ball effectively at times, they also scored on a two-play drive as Luke Bays ran 64 yards for a 14-0 PH lead with 6:10 left in the half.
Bays — who also scored on an 80-yard run late in the fourth quarter — finished with 161 yards rushing on just nine carries.
“He’s a warrior,” Richman said. “Their kids were making fun of him before the game for some reason, and that’s about the stupidest thing you can do. That shows they didn’t respect us.”
The Marauders put their first score on the board when Slunaker found Ashden Gentry for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:10 left in the first half.
Slunaker got a second scoring pass when he hit senior Jake Stank in stride for an 84-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. The extra point attempt failed, so the Arabians were still clinging to a 14-13 lead.
But the Marauders drove down and took the lead on LaBelle’s first scoring run and, after recovering a fumbled snap by PH inside the 10-yard line, LaBelle scored a second time for a 27-14 lead.
The second score by Bays came with 2:29 left on his 80-yard run. PH stopped the Marauders on their next possession but could not pick up a first down, and MV ran out the clock.
“I can’t wait to see these kids again tomorrow morning because they are (ticked) right now,” Richman said. “We know that we left one out there.”
Both teams will continue conference play next Friday with Pendleton Heights (4-2) traveling to Delta while the Marauders (6-0) will return home to face New Castle.
