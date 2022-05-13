LAPEL — Pendleton Heights and Lapel were straddling in different directions when they met up Friday in a rematch of last month’s Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament title game.
PH was on the short end to the Bulldogs at Memorial Field, as well as in its last five contests, while Lapel was coming off shutout victories the previous two nights, over Madison-Grant and Class 2A sixth-ranked Centerville.
This time, the roles ended up being reversed. PH got back on the right track 5-4, in a game in which the lead changed hands four times and the Arabians put together a two-out rally in the sixth inning and went ahead to stay.
The Arabians improved to 8-14 and broke out of a slump in which they scored only one run in a four-game Hoosier Heritage Conference stretch, two each against Greenfield-Central and New Palestine.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit and we’ve been in kind of a hole offensively, and we got out of it a little bit tonight,” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said. “It was good to see the bats get going.”
While the Arabians got three straight singles in the sixth and took the lead (as well as eight hits for the day), they were also aided by four Lapel errors and a sterling relief effort by Spencer Leppink.
Leppink came in with the bases loaded in the fourth and, despite a wild pitch that brought in a run, struck out three straight to end the inning and pitched near-flawless ball after that, while having the ball go off his shin on a pitch hit by Rylie Hudson in the seventh.
The junior ended with six Ks and allowed only one hit and one walk in the final three frames.
“I told (Leppink) after the game that it was the most proud I’ve been of him the whole year, just because he battled through tough situations, taking a shot to his leg and finishing the game for his teammates,” Vosburgh said. “That was next-level stuff for him.”
Sam Conner started and was charged with all four Lapel runs, but just two were earned. He thought he had struck out the side in the third, but two batters took first on passed balls and the second one, Hudson, scored on an error that tied the game at 3-3.
Before that, a Nate Gilmet single in the first scored Leppink. The Bulldogs answered in the second with RBI by Landon Bair (single) and Owen Imel (double), and the Arabians went ahead 3-2 in the third after singles by Caleb Frakes and Leppink.
Lapel (12-6-1) retook the lead when Bair scored on Leppink’s wild pitch with two out in the fourth, but Hudson struck out and the Bulldogs left two aboard in what turned out to be their final threat.
The Bulldogs turned to Landon Brown to preserve the lead after Brock Harper went the first five innings and struck out six. Brown got the first two Arabians out in the sixth and had an 0-2 count against Quin DeVault, but that turned south rapidly.
DeVault (PH’s No. 7 hitter) singled to left, Ricky Howell likewise stroked a single and Ty Frakes brought catcher DeVault’s curtesy runner, Jackson Ragan, home with an infield hit and the Arabians were ahead.
Brown walked Caleb Frakes and Leppink, and the Bulldog reliever was replaced by Kyle Shelton. Fortunately for Lapel, Shelton got the final out without any further damage, but the Bulldogs couldn’t generate much at the plate in their final at-bats.
“We just really didn’t play well,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “We threw the ball around a little bit, and we had 10 strikeouts — which is something we haven’t had since early in the season — and four were looking, which is completely unacceptable.”
After being in many one-sided games, mostly on the wrong end, a tight one — and a win — was a welcome change for the Arabians.
“It’s a positive step in the right direction for a lot of reasons,” Vosburgh said. “We got a lot of production from a lot of different people in the lineup. We competed on the mound. We went back-and-forth with a good Lapel team. That kind of game is what we needed.”
PH plays in a tournament at Mooresville on Saturday and might meet the Class 4A second-ranked Pioneers after the Arabians open against Brebeuf Jesuit. Lapel also has a doubleheader Saturday at Knightstown.