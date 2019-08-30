ANDERSON – Kamden Earley wasn’t in a celebratory mood Friday night.
The Pendleton Heights senior rushed 22 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns as the Arabians pulled away from rival Anderson for a 35-3 victory on the brand new turf at Collier Field.
But the stat that will stick with Earley is the two fumbles he lost.
And that made him feel as though he’d let his team down.
“Personally, I don’t feel like I had that great of a game,” he said moments after joining his teammates to sing the school fight song on the sideline in front of the visiting stands. “Against a rival, it’s unacceptable to have two turnovers. My offensive line had a great game, and they contribute a lot to why I did a decent job in rushing yards.”
PH coach Jed Richman smiled when those thoughts were relayed to him.
He’d heard them himself from Earley on the field, and they came as no surprise.
Richman respects the running back’s grit and calls him a big part of the heart and soul of this football team.
Accountability is a major factor for the Arabians (1-1), and this senior class has it in spades.
“He’s very humble,” Richman said of Earley. “He’s a three-year starter, and he’s a three-sport athlete. So he gets it. Our leadership this year is some of the best I’ve ever been around. But at the same time, we’ve got a lot left to learn and grow. And they’re open to that. They’re coachable, and that’s one of my favorite things about this group.”
While Earley’s heroics were making headlines, Richman also pointed to a quieter contributor as a turning point in a contest that was much closer than the final score indicates.
Senior linebacker Joseph Rios didn’t have the eye-popping numbers of his running back. But he did the little things extremely well.
Taking on guards to free up other defenders for tackles and finding a way to get pressure on Anderson quarterback Marcus Armstrong – who gave the Arabians trouble with his mobility in the first half – were among the things Richman pointed to as Rios’ strengths.
The head coach challenged his team after it came in at the half with a 14-3 lead, and Rios’ response provided a tangible spark in the third quarter.
“A lot of it is stuff that won’t show up in the stats,” Richman said, “but it was invaluable to our team.”
Anderson (0-2) had a few heroes of its own, particularly on the defensive side.
For the second straight week, the Indians used a bend-but-don’t-break approach to stay in the game against a strong opponent.
And, for the second straight week, fatigue played a factor as the defense wore out down the stretch.
This time around, Pendleton Heights scored three touchdowns in the final 17 minutes.
Many Indians are being asked to do a lot as the team works to improve its depth. That’s coming as early as next week when some fresh faces will be eligible for the North Central Conference opener against Muncie Central.
Until then, stories like junior Trey Jordan’s are common.
He had an interception on defense for the second straight week, led the Tribe with 49 rushing yards on 11 attempts and served as a return man on punts and kickoffs. He essentially never came off the field, following a week during which he battled the flu.
Anderson head coach Ron Qualls had plenty of praise for Jordan and all of his teammates who battled through fatigue. He also has plenty to say about defensive coordinator Randy Albano, a former head coach at Anderson, Highland, Madison Heights and Anderson Prep.
“Everybody knows Coach Albano,” Qualls said. “But I think some people have forgotten about his passion for football, his passion for kids and his love of teaching. As a head coach, to have a guy like Randy Albano coaching the defense and to free me up to coach the defensive backs, it’s really amazing.”
Pendleton Heights took advantage of its depth in the second half.
It started with a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter, and the rally continued with touchdown runs of 18 yards by Earley and 3 yards by reserve Luke Bays in the final period.
The Arabians first took the lead with a 10-play, 75-yard march capped by a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Kirby Hess with 9:36 to play in the first half.
Hess finished 8-of-11 for 104 yards against a stingy Anderson defensive secondary and rushed 13 times for 55 yards.
Tristan Ross was his top receiver with three catches for 37 yards.
Pendleton Heights went up 14-3 on an 8-yard run by Earley with 2:17 remaining in the first half.
It was a good night for both kickers. Nick Taylor was 5-for-5 on extra points for the Arabians, and Malachi Qualls provided Anderson’s only points with a 36-yard field goal with 4:35 to play in the opening quarter.
Pendleton Heights hosts New Castle to open Hoosier Heritage Conference play next week.
For the Arabians, each win is another step in establishing the program Richman is building. Leaders like Earley make it work.
“Program or culture,” Earley said. “They’re two words with the same meaning to me, and that’s what we’re building here.”
