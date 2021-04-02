PENDLETON — All the things that put Pendleton Heights in a big hole in Friday’s baseball game against Wapahani ruined the Arabians’ big comeback.
PH trailed the Raiders 11-3 going into the bottom of the fourth, but then scored eight straight runs, two of them in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and force an extra inning.
Wapahani took the lead for good in the top of the eighth by scoring three runs on three hits, an error, a wild pitch and three walks. And the Raiders escaped with a 14-11 victory.
“I am really proud of the way the guys fought back,” said PH coach Matt Vosburgh. “But you aren’t going to win games when you have six errors and walk 12 batters.”
Those miscues made life difficult for three different Arabian pitchers, who were already doing a good job of that with walks. Especially damaging was the fourth inning where the Raiders turned a 4-3 lead into an 11-3 bulge by sending 14 hitters to the plate.
Wapahani had three extra base hits in the inning, the big one being a two-run homer by Luke Willman. But there was also a wild pitch, two errors and three walks.
Matthew Roark rescued the second PH pitcher of the game, Hunter Eikenberry, and got the final out. Roark also pitched the game’s final four innings.
“We had to use more pitchers in this game than we should have,” said Vosburgh. “This is our third game this week, and we’ve got another one (Saturday) morning.”
The Arabians began the rally innocently enough on Ryan Graham’s infield RBI single in the fourth. They made a huge dent with five in the fifth. Those runs came on just two hits, a single by Ricky Howell and another by Maverik Mollenkopf and a sacrifice fly by Graham. The Raiders helped with a pair of hit batters and a couple of errors.
But it was still 11-9 going to the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Graham reached on a bunt single. He moved to third on Cam Harris’ single. Keegan McClure went in to run for Harris. Mollenkopf’s single made it 11-10 and moved McClure to third.
The Arabians attempted a delayed double steal. Eventually the runner on first was tagged out going to second, but not before McClure scored with the tying run. Eikenberry struck out to end the inning and force an eighth.
Wapahani began the inning when PH committed its sixth error of the game. The next two hitters doubled, and it was 12-11. Two walks and a single by Caleb Henderson and it was 14-11.
“It was disappointing that we didn’t have the proper focus in the eighth inning after the comeback,” said Vosburgh.
PH was hopeful of another rally in the bottom of the eighth when Evan MacMillan singled to open the frame. But the next three hitters made outs to end the game and drop the Arabians to 1-2. They play Saturday at Hagerstown at 10 a.m.
The game was the first of the season for the Raiders.
