PENDLETON — Thursday’s Madison County softball semifinal between Lapel and Pendleton Heights left both coaches less than pleased with what they saw.
In the end, the Arabians did enough to advance to the championship game for the 15th time in the 16 tournaments that have been held.
Bo Shelton homered and drove in three runs, and Eliza Findlay and Shelby Messer combined to put the clamps on the Bulldogs’ offense as the Arabians prevailed 7-2 and will have an opportunity for their sixth straight county championship Saturday afternoon.
PH (6-3) will face Elwood (2-1) in the county title game for the second straight season after the Panthers defeated Alexandria on Thursday, also by a 7-2 score.
The Arabians defeated Elwood 15-2 last season.
“We’ll take it. It’s a win, and we’re moving to the championship, and that was the goal,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “We’ll just come back and try to get better before Saturday. We look forward to the challenge, and we’ll see what happens Saturday.”
Thursday, PH took advantage of Lapel miscues early and cashed in late when its bats heated up.
In the bottom of the first, Katelin Goodwin — who had singled — and pinch-runner Grace Fisher scored on wild pitches after two Lapel errors extended the inning for a quick 2-0 lead. Goodwin’s single was the only PH hit of the inning.
After going out in order in the second, they struck for three runs in the third, and the big fly from Shelton was the catalyst. Lillian Coffel led off with an infield single, and Shelton followed with a line-drive over the left-field fence on an 0-2 pitch to double the lead to 4-0. The Arabians added a run later in the inning when Gloria Richardson walked with the bases loaded to force in Fisher to make it 5-0.
“Bo came to play this week. She was 2-for-3 the other night and 2-for-3 again tonight,” Davis said. “She’s hitting the ball hard and putting the ball in play. I’ve just got to get something more out of the bottom of my lineup. It did absolutely nothing today. And they had opportunities.”
The walk to Richardson prompted Lapel coach Ellie Balbach to change pitchers, bringing in Karlie Jannings to replace Krystin Davis, who had thrown well before struggling with her control in the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Jannings induced a pair of routine pop outs to end the inning with no further damage done.
She finished the game and allowed just two more runs the rest of the way.
“We like throwing Krystin and Karlie together like that because Krystin has a little more speed and a little different movement, and then we bring in Karlie with that left hand, not as much speed, but a lot more movement,” Balbach said. “I thought Karlie did great today, especially coming in in the position she was in.”
PH starter Eliza Findlay was cruising, having faced the minimum of batters through three hitless innings. She hit Hannah Laughlin to lead off the second, but catcher Sydney Clark picked off courtesy-runner Kooper Grinstead to erase the baserunner.
But Lapel, which had come from behind in the first round to knock off 2022 regional champion Madison-Grant, started to find the range against Findlay in the fourth after she struck out the first two batters.
Ava Everman, Laughlin and Alexa Owens singled in succession, with the Owens knock driving home Everman. When the relay throw got away from the infield, Grinstead scored to trim the deficit to 5-2.
The Arabians added a run in the fourth on a double by Coffel and a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Goodwin.
But the game may have been decided by missed opportunities by the Bulldogs against Messer, who entered in relief to start the fifth.
Jannings doubled and Jordan Tracy singled to start the frame, but Messer retired the next three batters on a foul pop and two strikeouts to strand the runners. In the sixth, Laughlin and Owens singled with one out, but again, Messer recorded an infield pop out and a strikeout to leave two aboard.
“We didn’t execute when we had the chance, and we came out flat, like we normally do,” Balbach said. “Especially against good teams, you can’t wait until the fourth inning to get it going.”
“I thought Shelby made some big pitches at a time when I thought we needed some help,” Davis said.
Shelton — following a prolonged chat with Davis along the third-base line — provided additional insurance with an RBI single in the sixth to score Avry Miller.
“It was really just to calm and regroup so we could be ready for the next pitch,” Shelton said.
The Bulldogs will look to regroup for a 10 a.m. battle for third place against Alexandria. Balbach hopes her team will be motivated against the Tigers, who ended their season in sectional a year ago.
“We’ll see if we can regroup tomorrow in practice, but we’ve got to come out ready for the first inning, not the fourth inning,” she said.