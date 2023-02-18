FISHERS -- Pendleton Heights junior Jacob Simpson has much to be proud of coming off the 2023 boys high school swimming and diving sectional Saturday at Hamilton Southeastern.
Simpson broke the Arabians’ school record in the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall at 52.57, good for second place. Earlier in the day, he went 51.72 in the 100 butterfly, taking third.
Add in a third-place finish for the 400 free relay team (3:24.85) and fifth with his 200 medley relay (1:45.48) teammates, and Simpson had the kind of day that leaves a lasting smile.
And it could get a lot better.
Simpson will know by noon Sunday whether his times qualify him for the Indiana state boys swimming and diving championships next weekend at IUPUI. Both of his times are less than a second off the automatic state cut.
The 20 sectional champions all get bids as does anyone who meets the automatic state cut.
If there are any open spots left after that, the IHSAA fills out each event’s 32-person field with the next fastest times from across the state.
Both of Simpson’s times are less than a second away from the automatic times, leaving him in good position for an at-large invitation.
“We are crossing our fingers, but I definitely think it’s possible,” Pendleton Heights coach Amanda Safford said. “He’s worked so hard, and reaching state has been his goal all year. All we can do now is wait and see.”
Pendleton Heights finished fourth among the 13 schools, scoring 205 points. Fishers won with 528, followed by the host Royals with 466.5.
The Arabians didn’t secure fourth place until Elijah Brindley, Ian Christian, Evan McKinney and Simpson’s bronze finish in the day’s final event -- the 400 free relay. That was enough to push Pendleton Heights ahead of Oak Hill by a single point.
McKinney was eighth in the 200 free (1:53.91), and Christian was sixth in the 50 free (22.73) and 100 free (50.88) to join Simpson on the podium for individual events.
The medley relay team of Simpson, Brindley, Kyle Kemper and Christian swam 1:45.40 to take fifth, while the 200 free relay team of Jacob McKee, Easton Day, Levi Cox and McKinney went 1:45.92 to finish seventh.
“All of the boys did great today, dropping times all over the place,” Safford said. “It is great to see all of their hard work rewarded with personal bests and fourth place as a team.”
Rounding out Pendleton Heights' scorers were Brindley (ninth, 200 IM, 2:10.34; ninth, 100 butterfly, 57.69), McKinney (ninth, 500 free, 5:18.77), Parker Christianson (13th, 100 backstroke, 1:04.79; 15th, 50 free, 24:53) and Kemper (15th, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.00).
Anderson finished seventh, led by Michael Strait’s eighth-place finish in the 50 free (23.27). The Indians also stood on the podium in all three relays as Strait, Konner Mace, Clayton Lindzy and Bowen Libler teamed up for a 1:37.73 in the 200 free relay, good for fifth place.
The other Indians relays took seventh, including Cameron Dawson, Zach Skinner, Lindzy and Kian Wilcox in the medley (1:56.79) and Libler, Skinner, Mace and Strait for seventh in the 400 free relay (3:36.19).
“We came out and really set the tone Thursday during qualifying to get to where we could be successful today,” Anderson coach Jeff Eddy said. “We challenged them, and they set personal bests on Thursday. Then they came right back and beat most of those personal bests today.”
Also scoring for Anderson were Libler (10th, 200 free, 1:55.74; 12th 500 free, 5:21:45), Strait (10th, 100 free, 51.96), Mace (13th, 100 free, 55.01; 14th, 200 free, 2:03.32), Lindzy (14th, 200 IM, 2:19.87; 16th, 100 breaststroke, 1:13.27), Dawson (15th, 100 backstroke, 1:11.36), Conner Stump (16th, 100 backstroke, 1:11.90) and Skinner (16th, 100 butterfly, 1:06.59).
Elwood reached the podium with a pair of relays, propelling the Panthers to an eighth-place finish.
Owen Huff, Dustin Maseman, Ethan Haas and Marius Schoedler combined for two eighth-place finishes – 2:04.72 in the medley relay and 1:45.92 in the 200 free relay.
Huff also was 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.78).
Elijah Small, William Seibel, Jackson Osborn and Isaac Capshaw were ninth in the 400 free relay at 4:50.09. All four of these Panthers were first-year swimmers.
“They all swam well, and all three relays swam their best times of the season,” Elwood coach Mindy Kelly said. “That was a really good effort.”
Lapel and Frankton each had one swimmer advance to Saturday’s consolations. Lapel’s Nolan Donovan went 24.15 for 14th in the 50 free, while Frankton’s Jack Melvin went 56.94 for 16th in the 100 free.
Both programs had three swimmers on their rosters this season, not allowing for relay entries.
Donovan was joined by fellow freshmen Simon Nickelson and Jonathan Tharp, while the senior Melvin moves on and turns the program over to junior Hunter Smith and sophomore Ethan Jarvis.
Neither Lapel nor Frankton have a pool. Both practice at Elwood. Lapel coach Mollie Stephenson and Frankton coach Laura Leigh Melvin commended their athletes for the commitment and drive it takes to travel every day to practice.
“We saw a lot of time drops this week, and with three freshmen competing for the first time at sectionals, there is a lot of room for growth on this team,” Stephenson said. “Nolan scored the first points Lapel has seen at sectionals in a long time. That sets the bar for everyone next year.”
“They all worked really hard, and it’s a great opportunity to compete at a sectional as strong as this one,” Melvin said. “To show the commitment they did in getting offsite to practice shows that they are ready to meet challenges and overcome them not just in swimming but whatever they take on in life.”