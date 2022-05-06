PENDLETON — The raging elements outdoors washed out most of the area sports scene, but the Pendleton Heights tennis team utilized the indoor courts at the Community Sports and Wellness Center to play on Friday, even as thunder rumbled high overhead and torrential rain pounded the metal roof above the courts.
Although she admits to being startled once by the thunder, the change of venue did not faze Abby Cruser as the Arabians senior remained unbeaten with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over Yorktown’s Jillian Darby, leading Pendleton Heights to a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
“It kind of scared me once. It was so loud,” she said.
Cruser improved to 13-0 while the Arabians are now 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
It was a match that put all of Cruser’s talents on display. She combined her power game with pinpoint lobs and spin to keep Darby off balance throughout the match.
“Today, I was moving her back and forth and trying to place my shots on the lines,” Cruser said. “I knew she’s a good player, so if I hit it up the middle, she would hit it right back to me.”
Leading 2-1 in the second, there was a moment of frustration after Cruser disagreed with a call by her opponent. Her next two serves were in the net, and she missed a volley, but a quick pep-talk from her inner monologue later, Cruser ripped a forehand winner and resumed her domination of the match.
“Afterwards, I was a little flustered because I didn’t agree with the call,” she said. “Then, I was like, ‘Just calm down because you can make your shots, and you’re better than her. Just refocus and play your own game.’”
Cruser hopes for continued successes later this year as well, both in the upcoming IHSAA tournament as well as the Community Hospital Classic in June, where she will look to defend her girls varsity title before heading to Ohio Northern to begin her collegiate playing career.
“She puts a lot of time in, and she knows what she needs to do,” PH coach Royce Hammel said. “Her first serve has been a big improvement. She has a lot more power in it. She’s just fun to watch.”
Yorktown (4-9) picked up its first point at No. 1 doubles. After the Arabians duo of Abi Rosenkrans and Faith Bluel grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first set, Izzy Tweedy and Lucy Wilhoite won the next 12 games for a 6-3, 6-0 win for the Tigers.
The Arabians took the lead for good at No. 3 singles as Josie Graves dispatched Shia Steans 6-4, 6-2 before Camille Spencer and Ellie Manchess clinched the team win with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles over Jenna Tuck and Rylee Webb.
“(Graves) has been improving in her court movement overall, but she knows that she still needs to move her feet a little more on the deep shots to get it back,” Hammel said. “She’s coming along really well.”
The Tigers secured the final point, also in come-from-behind fashion, at No. 2 singles. Kate Floyd dropped the first set and was down 0-3 in the second before storming back for a 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 10-5 win over Jessica Thompson.
Pendleton Heights returns to action next week with three HHC matches, at Delta on Monday before Greenfield-Central comes to Pendleton on Tuesday and the Arabians hit the road again for a Friday match at New Palestine.